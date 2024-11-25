Set Sail to Qatar

Doha Port

As the 2024-2025 cruise season sets sail, Qatar is emerging as one of the most exciting cruise destinations in the Arabian Gulf. With its blend of modern sophistication and rich cultural heritage, Qatar is not just a stopover — it’s a gateway to unforgettable adventures. This season, Qatar is set to welcome over 430,000 passengers on 95 cruise calls, making it the country’s busiest season yet.

From November 2024 to April 2025, luxury cruise ships such as Resorts World One, Costa Smeralda, Norwegian Dawn, and MSC Euribia will dock in Doha, bringing travellers from around the world to experience the best of Qatar. Whether you’re stopping off for a few days or embarking on a longer cruise from Doha, Qatar offers the perfect combination of culture, luxury, and adventure. Here’s why your next cruise should start — or stop — in Qatar.

QATAR: YOUR GATEWAY TO ARABIAN ADVENTURES

Doha, Qatar’s vibrant capital, is quickly becoming a premier homeport for cruises around the Arabian Peninsula. It’s not just the place where your journey begins — it’s also an adventure in itself. With a strategic location just minutes from world-class museums, bustling souqs, and iconic landmarks, Doha makes it easy to experience the best of Qatar.

The Mina District, where Doha’s cruise terminal is located, offers visitors an authentic taste of Qatar’s charm. Whether you’re taking in the sights and sounds of the Souq Waqif, with its maze of narrow alleys and shops selling spices, textiles, and jewellery, or visiting the Museum of Islamic Art for a journey through centuries of culture, there’s always something new to discover.

EASY EXPLORATION: HOP ON, HOP OFF

Qatar makes it easy for cruise passengers to explore all that Doha has to offer with its convenient Hop On, Hop Off bus service. This tour takes you to all the must-see spots in the city, from the Katara Cultural Village — home to art galleries, performance venues, and beaches — to The Pearl-Qatar, an upscale island development known for its luxury shops, cafes, and scenic waterfront views.

The bus tour also includes stops at Doha’s Corniche, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline and the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf. It’s the perfect way to experience the highlights of Doha in a short amount of time.

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY CRUISE STOP

Qatar is not just for culture buffs — it’s a fantastic destination for families too. The country offers plenty of exciting attractions for kids and adults alike.

Doha Quest Indoor Theme Park: Qatar’s first indoor theme park, Doha Quest, is an adrenaline-filled experience for families. From high-speed roller coasters to interactive play zones, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Meryal Waterpark: For those looking to cool off, the Meryal Waterpark offers thrilling water slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers, making it the perfect place for a fun family day out.

Shopping for All Ages: If you’re looking to shop, Doha has some of the best malls in the region. Place Vendome and Doha Festival City offer everything from luxury brands to family entertainment, dining, and much more.

YOUR CRUISE, YOUR LUXURY

Cruising from Doha means more than just the destination — it’s about the journey too. Ships like Costa Smeralda and Norwegian Dawn are floating resorts that offer a wide array of luxury amenities, world-class dining, and endless entertainment.

Costa Smeralda: With 20 decks, 11 restaurants, and a family-friendly water park, Costa Smeralda promises an unforgettable journey. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying an exquisite meal, or exploring the onboard spa, this ship is designed to offer guests the ultimate in relaxation and luxury.

Celestyal Journey: For those looking for a more intimate experience, Celestyal Journey offers personalised service, wellness facilities, and a range of onboard activities. It’s perfect for those who want a more relaxed, yet enriching, cruising experience.

Norwegian Dawn: Returning to the Arabian Gulf, Norwegian Dawn offers a variety of dining options, entertainment, and activities that make it perfect for families. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet evening in the theatre or splashing around in the pools, there’s something for everyone on this luxurious ship.

STAY AND PLAY: EXTEND YOUR STAY

Why rush? Book a cruise from Doha and make the most of your time by arriving early and experiencing everything Qatar has to offer. The city is a melting pot of modern luxury and old-world charm, with plenty to explore whether you’re here for a day or longer. Whether you’re visiting Qatar’s cultural attractions, shopping at world-class malls, or relaxing on pristine beaches, there’s no shortage of things to do. And with Qatar’s world-renowned hospitality, you’ll feel welcomed every step of the way.

YOUR ADVENTURE STARTS HERE The 2024-2025 cruise season offers GCC residents and international travellers a unique chance to experience the Arabian Peninsula from the comfort of a luxury cruise ship. With world-class vessels, a range of attractions, and a welcoming atmosphere, Qatar is the perfect destination to start your next adventure. So why not make Qatar your cruise stopover or homeport destination? Whether you’re here for a short visit or a longer stay, Doha promises to offer unforgettable experiences at every turn. CRUISE INTO CULTURE: EXPLORE THE RICH HERITAGE Qatar is steeped in history, and Doha’s cultural scene is at the heart of it all. When you step off your cruise, you’ll find yourself just minutes from some of the most iconic cultural landmarks in the region. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF QATAR National Museum of Qatar Designed by the world-renowned architect Jean Nouvel, the museum is a stunning tribute to Qatar’s rich past. Its unique architecture, inspired by desert rose crystals, provides the perfect backdrop to the immersive exhibits that showcase Qatar’s journey from its Bedouin roots to its modern identity. MUSEUM OF ISLAMIC ART A must-see for art lovers, this museum is home to one of the world’s finest collections of Islamic art. From ancient manuscripts to intricate jewellery, the museum offers a fascinating window into the cultural and artistic achievements of the Islamic world. SOUQ WAQIF Step into the heart of traditional Doha with a visit to the Souq Waqif. Wander the vibrant market streets, enjoy the aromas of spices and street food, or pick up a beautiful hand-crafted souvenir from local artisans. The Souq is the perfect place to experience authentic Qatari culture.

Book your Arabian cruise today and explore the wonders of Qatar! Visit www.visitqatar.com or www.tawfeeqtravel.com for more information.