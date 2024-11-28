Set for Success

Bridging the gap between education and employment is a vital step in launching a successful and sustainable career, which is why workplace skills and hands-on experience are central to every academic program at Canadian University Dubai (CUD). From industry internships to immersive entrepreneurship opportunities, the university’s strong emphasis on experiential learning ensures that graduates are practiced, work-ready professionals who have the competitive edge in the job market.

A bridge to industry

All CUD programs are informed by industry advisory boards, ensuring the academic curriculum reflects the latest professional skill needs. Speakers from the local business community deliver workshops to share their insights and engage students in simulations of real-world scenarios, while the university hosts regular international conferences that connect students with industry leaders from across the globe. The annual Career Fair provides a platform for students to meet prospective employers, and all undergraduates complete an internship, where they apply the skills and concepts learnt within their program. To prepare students for these events, the Career Service stages a comprehensive program of workshops, competitions, study visits and field trips throughout each semester.

A hub for innovation

CUD students are introduced to the fundamentals of entrepreneurship at an early stage in their academic career, to foster a spirit of innovation and unlock their creative talent. The university’s business incubator provides a dedicated hub for innovation, where students from any program can test their business ideas through a structured program of coaching and support on campus.

Programs for the future

CUD’s career-focussed curriculum is constantly evolving to meet emerging industry trends. In response to anticipated demands, the university is preparing to launch two new graduate degrees in public health and artificial intelligence. The university also offers degree programs in Architecture and Interior Design; Communication and Media; Engineering, Applied Science and Technology; Management; Creative Industries; Environmental Health Sciences; and Social Sciences.

An international academic experience As a portal to Canadian education, CUD offers the unique opportunity for students to start a degree in the UAE and transfer and graduate in Canada. Within each program, there is an established pathway to transfer credits to one of the university’s partner institutions in North America. Several CUD graduates have completed their studies and gone on to settle and establish a successful career in Canada. Apply now for the Spring Semester starting January 2025 Quote Dr. Adam Fenech, Provost, Canadian University Dubai Our industry-aligned programs at the Canadian University Dubai blend academic excellence with practical experience and a forward-thinking approach to education and skills development, ensuring graduates are job-ready for a modern, dynamic, innovation-driven workforce. Students benefit from cutting-edge facilities, internships, and mentorship opportunities, fostering skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership. With entrepreneurship embedded in the curriculum, CUD empowers students to innovate, create, and excel in diverse industries. Guided by Canadian education standards and a global perspective, our graduates emerge as agile, future-focused professionals ready to navigate and lead in today’s rapidly evolving job market." Issam Kassabieh, Account Director, Investor Relations, Edelman Smithfield; CUD Alumnus, BBA in Accounting & Finance Program

"Canadian University Dubai’s ecosystem blends a strong academic curriculum with a vibrant campus life full of extra-curricular opportunities, shaping well-rounded individuals. A testament to CUD’s focus on employability—equipping students with both technical expertise and soft skills — I secured a role at a leading UAE firm during my senior year, ready to thrive in today’s competitive job market."