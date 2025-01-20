Saudi Arabia on track to meet Vision 2030 goals

Saudi economy is projected to accelerate from 1.4% growth in 2024 to 4.6% in 2025, supported by robust non-energy sector expansion of 5.8%
Saudi Arabia, a conventional energy powerhouse, has made significant progress in diversifying its economy under Vision 2030. The digital economy, especially in sectors like education and healthcare, now contributes 14% of GDP, with artificial intelligence expected to add $135 billion to the economy in 2030, according to a report by Oxford Business Group.
While large-scale infrastructure projects progress more slowly, the kingdom’s positive economic outlook is bolstered by improving global conditions and the potential easing of interest rates. Saudi Arabia aims to attract $100 billion in annual foreign direct investment by 2030. With strong financial reserves and expanding digital infrastructure, the kingdom is well-positioned to meet its Vision 2030 goals, ensuring sustainable economic growth and diversification. Saudi economy is projected to accelerate from 1.4% growth in 2024 to 4.6% in 2025, supported by robust non-energy sector expansion of 5.8%. This will partially offset the expected 6.1% contraction in oil GDP.
The non-oil sector, which is critical to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification agenda, is expected to stay steady at an estimated 4.5% in 2025-26. The kingdom has shown significant recovery, with GDP growing 2.8% year-on-year basis during the third quarter of 2024, following four consecutive quarters of decline. The tourism sector’s ambitious $800 billion investment programme over the next 10 years, alongside major events like Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034, underpins the country’s diversification efforts.
LONG-TERM TRENDS (%)
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Real GDP growth
|4.6
|4.4
|3.6
|3.5
|3.5
|Hydrocarbon growth
|5.0
|4.8
|2.4
|2.6
|2.6
|Non-hydrocarbon growth
|4.4
|4.3
|4.1
|3.9
|3.9
|Inflation
|1.9
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Population growth
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
NUMBERS MATTER
$33,353: Projected GDP per Capita for 2025
$422.4 Billion: Estimated central bank reserves in 2025
Strengths
> Leading oil producer among
> OPEC countries
> Robust financial and banking systems
> Net creditor
Sectors to Watch
• Oil
• Tourism
• Infrastructure
• Real estate
• Construction