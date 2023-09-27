Rixos Hotels Achieves Milestone in Sustainable Tourism for all its UAE Properties

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 6:35 PM

In a ground-breaking moment for sustainable tourism in the UAE, Rixos Hotels proudly stands as the pioneer, being the first hotel brand in the UAE to be honoured with the esteemed certification by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). This milestone cements Rixos Hotels’ dedication to responsible and sustainable tourism practices and resonates perfectly with the UAE’s forward-looking vision for sustainability in 2023.

Ozgul Aktolga, Country Director of Quality and Sustainability for Rixos Hotels in the UAE, expressed, “At Rixos Hotels in the UAE, we take immense pride in leading the charge towards sustainable hospitality in the region. This milestone underscores our commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences while minimising our ecological footprint and enhancing the well-being of our communities.”

The GSTC certification is a testament to Rixos Hotels’ outstanding achievements across diverse domains. It is deeply rooted in the brand’s effective and sustainable management approach, which lies at the heart of this recognition. This mirrors a steadfast commitment to responsible practices prioritising long-term sustainability while concurrently elevating the guest experience. Rixos Hotels presents an exemplary model for the broader hospitality industry by striking a harmonious balance between operational excellence and environmental consciousness.

Yet, the impact of this recognition extends far beyond environmental considerations. Rixos Hotels’ positive social and economic contributions to local communities have been remarkable. Their active engagement has yielded significant results, fostering social development and driving economic growth. This accomplishment further underlines Rixos Hotels’ role as a responsible and forward-thinking leader in the hospitality landscape.

With this prestigious recognition, Rixos Hotels establishes itself as a trailblazer in responsible hospitality within the UAE, setting a remarkable precedent for the entire region. This achievement reaffirms the brand’s dedication to sustainability and underscores its pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s ambitious goals for a more eco-conscious and resilient future.

In addition to the certification, Rixos Hotels’ comprehensive sustainability endeavours are demonstrated by their certification with ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System). The brand wholeheartedly complies with the GSTC Hotel Criteria, ensuring effective, sustainable management. This encompasses maximising social and economic benefits to the local community while minimising negative impacts on cultural heritage and the environment. Furthermore, Rixos Hotels’ commitment extends to implementing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan seamlessly integrated with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Installing energy-efficient window film offers an innovative, cost-effective solution to enhance building energy performance. Rixos Hotels consistently addresses critical sustainability areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, sustainable food and beverage practices, transportation and mobility, education and engagement, waste reduction, and using sustainable materials in amenities. The brand also strongly emphasises monitoring, reporting, and actively involving both employees and the local community.

Rixos Hotels’ journey towards a more sustainable future inspires us all, proving that environmental responsibility can indeed co-exist with providing exceptional guest experiences. This monumental step sets a high standard for the hospitality industry in the UAE and beyond. It resonates within the walls of its hotels and reverberates through the communities it serves and the environment it protects.

It begins an exciting era where sustainability and hospitality join hands for a brighter, greener tomorrow. With every guest, Rixos Hotels doesn’t just offer an experience but creates a movement towards a more sustainable and responsible future. This journey is a collective effort; we are redefining the hospitality landscape.

