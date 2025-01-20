Reimagining global technology manufacturing

It is nearly one year since Alat, a company focused on transforming global industries (electronics and industrials) and creating a world class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia powered by clean energy was launched by PIF in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alat´s premise is to focus on delivering sustainable manufacturing to help global companies reduce their emissions and move towards carbon zero manufacturing. The company´s primary goal is to ensure global companies set up sustainable manufacturing solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, benefitting from the country´s abundant green energy resources, its unique geolocation, and its investments in technology. To achieve this Alat is partnering with best in-class companies from around the globe, in its key strategic business areas of semiconductors, smart devices, smart buildings, smart appliances, smart health, advanced industrials, next gen infrastructure, electrification & AI infrastructure. In just one year, Alat has announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with world technology leaders such as Softbank and Lenovo to manufacture technology in Saudi Arabia. Now that the Lenovo strategic partnership has now been ratified, validated by the regulators, and comes into effect in 2025, we take a closer look.

Few companies are as well-known as Lenovo in the world of technology and in the global business arena. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

Partnership with Lenovo

The strategic partnership with Alat consists of three major pillars; Firstly, Alat will become a strategic investor in Lenovo. Secondly, Lenovo will establish regional headquarters in Riyadh for the Middle East and Africa region, and thirdly, it will establish a regional manufacturing hub in Saudi Arabia that will complement Lenovo’s over 30 manufacturing sites around the world. It will enable Lenovo to increase its geographic diversification and expand its current global manufacturing footprint, enhance its supply chain resilience and flexibility with the addition of a new factory in the Middle East (powered by clean energy). Recently, Gartner ranked Lenovo #10 on their list of Top 25 World Class Supply Chains, and this partnership Lenovo will be even closer to customers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It will build on Lenovo’s existing presence in the region and enable the company to bring its industry-leading products, services, and solutions to market more quickly, capitalizing on the significant IT and business services industry growth momentum in the MEA region.

Alat and Lenovo’s goals and strategies are complementary, and the collaboration enables Lenovo to capitalize on the extensive growth opportunities in the growing market in MEA, manufacture closer to in-region customers, further enhance its global presence and manufacturing footprint, diversify sources of funding, and optimize its capital structure. Saudi Arabia is entering a new era of clean energy and has a goal to produce 50% of electricity from renewables by 2030. In support of that goal and Lenovo’s own 2050 net-zero target, Lenovo will be able to contribute to this vision and at the same time benefit from Saudi Arabi´s clean power and sustainable manufacturing initiatives to help reach its own targets.

This partnership between Alat and Lenovo seeks to not only realize the transformative potential of digital technologies, but also to establish the region as a regional hub of innovation, where homegrown talent and expertise can flourish, making a lasting impact on the region’s journey towards a diversified, resilient, and technologically empowered future.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offers immense potential with abundant green energy, its strategic geolocation at the center of a fast-growing socio-economic zone, and access to over 2 billion consumers within just three hours of flight time. With Vision 2030 initiatives driving internal national demand and Alat’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing, Saudi Arabia is the ideal choice for Lenovo´s operations. Alat will benefit from the commitment of Lenovo to building a regional manufacturing hub in Saudi Arabia, and Lenovo will help define the future of the region as a center of innovation.

The Gulf – one of the world´s fastest growing technology epicenters

Today, Saudi Arabia has become a strong center for technology for several reasons:

Investment in Vision 2030: The country’s Vision 2030 initiative aims to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil. Significant investments are being made in technology, innovation, and infrastructure.

Public and Private Sector Collaboration: The Saudi government is encouraging collaboration between public and private sectors fostering technological innovation, creating a robust ecosystem for startups and tech companies.

Economic Diversification: Efforts to diversify the economy into sectors like entertainment, tourism, and renewable energy have increased demand for technology solutions.

Tech Hubs and Cities: Initiatives like NEOM and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) are designed to be innovation hubs, attracting both local and international tech firms.

Investment in Education: The government is investing in education, particularly in STEM fields, to create a skilled workforce capable of driving technological advancements.

Supportive Regulations: Reforms in regulations and policies to support startups and foreign investment are creating a more attractive environment for technology development.

Partnerships with Global Tech Companies: Saudi Arabia has formed partnerships with global tech giants, bringing expertise and innovation to the country.

These factors, combined with substantial financial resources position Saudi Arabia as an emerging technology hub in the region. It is no surprise that Lenovo with a global manufacturing footprint that has more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and USA, will soon be present in Saudi Arabia, and across the Gulf.

Significant technology investments in Saudi Arabia

Several significant technology investments are taking place in Saudi Arabia, with global technology companies investing especially as the country works toward its Vision 2030 goals. These include:

Amazon: Amazon has expanded its operations in the region, establishing its logistics and fulfillment centers and enhancing its e-commerce platform in Saudi Arabia. Amazon Web Services has announced it will launch an AWS infrastructure Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026 as part of plans to invest US$5.3bn in the country. Microsoft: Microsoft has invested in cloud services, establishing data centers in the Kingdom to support local businesses and government digital transformation initiatives. Google: Google has engaged in initiatives to support startups and enhance digital literacy through programs focused on technology education and skills development. IBM: IBM has invested in AI and blockchain projects, collaborating with local enterprises to introduce advanced technology solutions and services. Cisco: Cisco has focused on smart city initiatives and cybersecurity solutions, providing the technology backbone for digital transformation efforts. Apple: Apple has engaged in local partnerships to support software development and enhance digital services within the Kingdom. These investments highlight a strong foreign interest in Saudi Arabia’s technology sector, aiming to leverage the country’s strategic position and push for innovation. Alat´s strategic partnership with Lenovo is testimony to the opportunity that lies ahead for global technology companies that reimagine their global operations, using Saudi Arabia as a strategic part of their global footprint. Key takeaways Growing global presence: The strategic collaboration and investment will enable Lenovo to further accelerate its ongoing transformation, enhance its global presence, and increase geographic diversification of its manufacturing footprint. Manufacturing: The factory will manufacture millions of PCs and servers every year using local research and development (R&D) teams for fully end-to-end ‘Saudi Made’ products and is expected to begin production by 2026 Regional headquarters: Lenovo will establish a regional Middle East and Africa headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and a sustainable manufacturing facility in the Kingdom to serve customers in the region and beyond. Regional opportunities: Partnership will capture tremendous growth opportunities in Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and support Saudi 2030 vision.

Business development: Alat and Lenovo have entered a business development partnership which will leverage Alat’s extensive relationships in the region and local market insight. The RHQ will also invest in flagship retail space in the Kingdom and expand investments in R&D as well as marketing and strategic partnerships in both KSA and the MEA region.