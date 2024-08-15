Redefining Business Excellence

KV Thomas, Founder and Chairman, Thomsun Group.

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM

The Thomsun Group, a distinguished business conglomerate founded in 1976 by KV Thomas has emerged as a powerhouse in various industries. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the Group has carved a significant presence across the GCC and India, establishing itself as a trusted name in multiple sectors.

Today, Thomsun Group’s portfolio is as diverse as it is extensive. The Group’s operations span food processing and ready-to-cook product lines, printing, packaging, digital signage, and display solutions. They have also ventured into digital storage, logistics services, consumer electronics, and professional audio distribution. Additionally, Thomsun Group has made significant strides in the retail sector, focusing on musical instruments, supermarkets, and bakeries. Their commitment to excellence extends to music education, electrical solutions, and mechanical product distribution, further showcasing their versatility and industry leadership.

A pivotal milestone in the Group’s history was the establishment of Al Mawrid Printing and Advertising in 1980. Recognizing the growing demand for printing and packaging solutions in the region, Thomsun Group ventured into this sector with a commitment to innovation and quality. Al Mawrid has since become a key player in the printing industry, providing comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

In 1989, Thomsun Group further diversified its portfolio by launching East Fish Co., a company dedicated to addressing the Middle East’s demand for ready-to-eat seafood. East Fish Co. set new standards in the industry by establishing an automated seafood processing plant, focusing on the procurement, processing, quality control, and delivery of sustainably sourced seafood. This venture not only catered to the region's culinary needs but also reinforced Thomsun Group’s reputation for quality and sustainability.

Thomsun Trading Establishment started distributing a complete range of brands like Yamaha, NEXO, Fender, Rode and other musical and audio-visual products in 1990. Thomsun Trading Est. quickly became a prominent name in the industry. Through both online and offline stores, the company has made high-quality musical instruments and audio-visual equipment accessible to a wide audience, further solidifying its position as a market leader.

Thomsun Group continued to expand its reach in the 1990s with the establishment of Reprotronics in 1993. Specializing in the Graphics Arts and BTL vertical, Reprotronics has become synonymous with state-of-the-art solutions, leveraging the latest technologies to deliver unparalleled results. Established in 1995, as the warehousing and distribution unit of THOMSUN Group, THOMSUN MERCANTILE & MARINE LLC has emerged as one of the leading players in the field of third-party logistics in the U.A.E. Proximity to DWC Airport & Jebel Ali Sea Port in the Jebel Ali Free Zone. Currently, the logistics division is expanding and by the end of the year, the built-up space will be 50,000 sqm. Thomsun Music School, established in 2000, Thomsun Music Institute in Wafi shopping mall & Sing and Swing Training Centre in IBN Battuta Mall, are premier music institutes in Dubai that have passed on decades of musical wisdom by providing a dynamic and progressive musical learning environment, which caters to all music lovers. We impart quality music classes in Dubai to people of all ages through professionally trained mentors who take pride in polishing the musical flair of protégés under them. Recently on August 2023, Thomsun Group ventured into a new shopping mall in Kochi, Kerala called Forum Mall and partnered with Prestige Group, becoming one of the largest malls in Kerala, spanning 10 acres. It features major anchors, a hypermarket, a family entertainment centre, restaurants, food courts, and PVR multiplex. A hotel in collaboration with Marriott International is also in development. The Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence is also evident in its ventures into the electrical and mechanical products sector. Thomsun Industries, established as a key player in this field, specializes in the distribution of electrical fittings, metal, and pipes. To further strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, the Group founded T-Mech, a brand dedicated to the production of PPR, PEX, and pipe support systems. T-Mech’s offerings are designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial projects, ensuring high-quality and reliable solutions.

With a legacy spanning over 50 years, Thomsun Group has consistently pioneered ventures across diverse business segments, contributing to the economic growth of the UAE, GCC, and India. The Group’s unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has earned it a distinguished reputation, making it a leader in every industry it operates in.