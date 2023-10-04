Quality care for women every step of the way

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM

Motherhood is a journey that is unique to every mother. It’s a transformational process that brings joy, fulfillment, and love, but it’s also marked by challenges and moments of uncertainty. This extraordinary journey is one of the most special experiences a woman can undertake, shaping her life and her identity in profound ways. It’s a job that never truly ends. Experience the miracle of motherhood in the heart of the UAE at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

The hospital, renowned for providing world-class healthcare services, stands out as a beacon of excellence in women’s health. With a dedicated team of skilled professionals, state-of-the-art facilities, and a patient-centric approach, Medeor Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology is a trusted partner for women at every stage of their reproductive journey.

From routine check-ups and prenatal care to complex surgical procedures, the hospital offers comprehensive services, including minimally invasive surgery, high-risk pregnancy, uro-gynecology, family planning, infertility, and general gynecology and preventive services, including physical exams and cervical cancer screenings.

Patient-Centric Approach

A pivotal element driving the department’s success lies in its remarkable team of professionals. Medeor Hospital has brought together a diverse cadre of seasoned obstetricians and gynecologists, each recognised as a luminary in their respective fields. These specialists are not just highly qualified but also deeply compassionate, providing personalised care to each patient.

Medeor Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that enable the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department to provide the highest standard of care. The hospital features modern labour and delivery suites, advanced operating rooms, and dedicated postpartum care units. Cutting-edge technology, such as 3D/4D ultrasound and fetal monitoring systems, ensures that patients receive accurate diagnoses and the best possible care.

At the heart of Medeor Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Department is a patient-centric approach. Every woman’s healthcare journey is unique, and the department understands the importance of personalised care. The healthcare team collaborates closely with patients, involving them in decision-making processes and tailoring treatment plans to meet individual needs and preferences.

Medeor Mumms

Becoming a mother is a momentous journey filled with wonder and anticipation. Medeor Hospital understands that this transformative experience requires more than just medical care — it demands support, guidance, and education. With this insight, the hospital has created a special programme ‘Medeor Mumms’, which is meticulously designed to provide expecting mothers with the information and care they need to embark on this incredible journey with confidence and preparedness.

The team of highly skilled doctors at Medeor Hospital don’t just offer medical services; they embark on a journey with the patient, customising care plans to meet their unique needs. The hospital is dedicated to ensuring that patients receive the utmost attention and support at every stage of their pregnancy, childbirth, and beyond.

With a mission to provide comprehensive care and support to expectant mothers, Medeor Hospital also offers complimentary antenatal classes and lactation consultations. These classes aim to empower mothers with the knowledge and confidence to navigate their pregnancies successfully. They offer practical advice, addressing common questions and concerns, and equipping mothers with the skills they need to make informed decisions about their health and the health of their babies. The antenatal classes are conducted by experienced and certified instructors who cover a wide range of topics, including prenatal nutrition, exercise, birthing techniques, and postpartum care.

Areas of Excellence

Antenatal care with complimentary antenatal class

Management of high-risk pregnancies

Postnatal care and contraceptive advise

Laparoscopic evaluation of infertility

Hysteroscopic Polypectomy, myomectomy & septum resection

Laparoscopic hysterectomy, myomectomy and ovarian cystectomy

Laparoscopic management of endometriosis

Laparoscopic management of ectopic pregnancy

Vaginal hysterectomy with pelvic floor repair for prolapse

Management of stress urinary incontinence

Laparoscopic tubal reconstruction

Care of premature babies from 23rd week in level 3 NICU

Outstanding team of professionals

"We believe in empowering women by providing them with accurate information and personalised care options, so they can make the best decisions for their reproductive well-being. Patients can experience the utmost care and attention to detail, where their health and comfort are our top priorities." — Dr Sagimole Tojichen, Specialist Obstetrician & Gynecologist, & Gynae Laparoscopic Surgeon.

"Our team is dedicated to tailoring our approach to meet individual needs and promoting optimal gynecological health for all our patients. Our highly skilled team of doctors, nurses, and support staff work collaboratively to provide cutting-edge treatments and personalised care plans, ensuring the best outcomes for our patients." — Dr Safeena Anas, Specialist Obstetrics & Laparoscopic Gynecology.

"At Medeor Hospital, we understand the unique needs of women. Our department is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in Obstetrics and Gynecology, enabling us to offer the highest quality of care and treatment options to our patients." — Dr Anu Bansal, Specialist Obstetrician & Gynecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon.

"With a strong focus on evidence-based medicine, our department combines the latest research and medical innovations to deliver comprehensive and effective solutions for all Gynecological and Obstetric concerns. We support and guide women through the beautiful journey of pregnancy, ensuring both their health and the health of their baby." — Dr Divya Sinha, Specialist Obstetrician & Gynecologist.

"We also strive to create a warm and supportive environment, where women feel comfortable discussing their concerns, knowing that they are being heard and understood. We try to build lasting relationships with our patients and provide support throughout their entire reproductive journey." — Dr Hema Diwakar, Specialist Obstetrician & Gynecologist.

"At Medeor Hospital, we believe that every woman deserves access to quality healthcare. Our Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology offers affordable services without compromising on excellence, ensuring that all women can receive the care they deserve." — Dr Elizabeth Mathew, Specialist Obstetrician & Gynecologist.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit: https://medeor.ae/dubai or call: 80055.

