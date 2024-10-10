Probiotics for Prevention

In the ever-evolving health beverage market, Yakult Middle East has emerged as a dominant force in the UAE and GCC countries, especially in the probiotic sector. With a steadfast commitment to gut health and overall well-being, Yakult has become a trusted brand among health-conscious consumers, offering a range of delicious fermented milk drinks that are both nutritious and enjoyable.

The Legacy of Dr Minoru Shirota

Founded in 1930 by the visionary Dr. Minoru Shirota, Yakult was born from a deep passion for microbiology and a belief in the transformative power of probiotics. Dr Shirota’s groundbreaking work led to the discovery of Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota (LcS) — a unique probiotic bacteria capable of surviving the harsh conditions of the stomach to reach the intestines alive. This innovation is key to Yakult’s efficacy, supporting digestive health and providing a wealth of other benefits.

Today, Yakult remains at the forefront of scientific research and innovation, offering products that not only stand out but also enhance consumers’ health in meaningful ways.

Expanding Reach and Local Operations

Since establishing its operations in the Middle East in 2015, Yakult has rapidly expanded its presence across the region.

Based in Dubai, the brand now distributes its products to over 1,000 stores throughout the GCC, including supermarkets, health stores, and convenience shops.

Yakult’s commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality products ensures that consumers receive the maximum health benefits from each bottle, with a focus on maintaining the integrity of its probiotic strains for optimal effectiveness.

A Product Line for Every Health Need

Yakult offers three distinct products, each designed to meet specific health requirements:

Yakult Original: Containing 8 billion live Lactobacillus casei Shirota (LcS), Yakult Original promotes digestive health, boosts immunity, and supports overall well-being. Its refreshing taste has made it a favorite among both children and adults.

Yakult Light: Offering the same probiotic benefits as the Original but with 25% fewer calories and no added sugar, Yakult Light appeals to health-conscious consumers looking for a guilt-free option.

Yakult Gold: This premium offering contains 30 billion live probiotic bacteria per bottle, fortified with Vitamin D and fewer calories than the Original. Yakult Gold is ideal for those seeking a more potent probiotic boost.

Making a Community Impact

Beyond its products, Yakult is deeply committed to social responsibility. Through its outreach program, ‘Tea Talk by Yakult’, the company raises awareness about nutrition and healthy living, with a special focus on women. This October, Yakult will host a special edition of Tea Talk for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the critical role nutrition plays in prevention and overall health.

To join the conversation and empower your wellness journey, visit Yakult’s Instagram for more details on upcoming events and registration. With initiatives like this, Yakult isn’t just selling products — it’s fostering a community dedicated to health and well-being.

The Power of Probiotics

The awareness surrounding probiotics and their role in maintaining gut health has surged in recent years. These beneficial bacteria are increasingly studied for their potential to enhance immunity and reduce the risk of various diseases, including cancer.

Among the most promising areas of research is the link between probiotics and a reduced risk of breast cancer.

Strengthening Immunity

Our immune system acts as the body’s defense against diseases and infections. Probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora, which plays a critical role in keeping harmful pathogens at bay. Research shows that probiotics enhance the function of natural killer cells, a crucial element in destroying abnormal and malignant cells. By supporting a healthy digestive system, probiotics strengthen the immune system and increase the body’s natural defenses. Gut Health and Breast Cancer Breast cancer remains one of the most common malignancies affecting women worldwide. While its development is influenced by genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors, emerging research suggests a connection between gut health and breast cancer risk. Inflammation and oxidative stress — two key factors in cancer development — are both regulated by a balanced gut flora. Probiotics help lower harmful inflammation, aiding the body in combating abnormal cell growth. By promoting a healthy immune system, probiotics may help reduce the risk of breast cancer. Enhanced Nutrient Absorption In addition to reducing inflammation, probiotics improve the absorption and digestion of essential vitamins and minerals, ensuring the body gets the nutrients it needs to maintain a well-functioning immune system. Over time, consistent consumption of probiotics can help decrease chronic inflammation, a known factor in cancer development. In this way, probiotics may help reduce breast cancer incidence and slow the growth of cancer cells by boosting overall immune function. Yakult’s Role in Cancer Prevention Among the many probiotic options available, Yakult’s unique Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota (LcS) stands out due to its extensively researched immune-boosting properties. A study titled “The Possibility of Preventive Effects of LcS on Breast Cancer” by Toi M. et al. (2013) demonstrated that consuming LcS can prevent breast cancer by boosting immunity and reducing inflammation. By incorporating Yakult into your daily routine, you not only improve gut health but also take a proactive step in reducing breast cancer risk. — Raneen Tenbakji is a Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian at Yakult Middle East.

— Yasmin Khalid is a Marketing and PR Manager and a Certified Nutritionist at Yakult Middle East.