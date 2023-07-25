Prioritising Wellness

Start your journey towards rehabilitation from the comfort of your home with Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital’s range of services

Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 9:56 AM

Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, the largest and most technologically advanced CARF-accredited facility in the UAE, offers a full range of therapy services. The hospital provides specialist therapies, including long-term care and home care services for physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. The dedicated team ensures you receive the highest standard of care and support on your journey to well-being.

Physiotherapy Assessment and Treatment: The highly qualified team of physiotherapists have areas of expertise in musculoskeletal, neurological, geriatric, and pediatric rehabilitation. To support healing and improve quality of life, they carry out extensive assessments and develop individualised treatment regimens. The team restores function, reduces pain, and enhances mobility by combining manual treatment methods, therapeutic exercises, and cutting-edge technology. Start your journey towards rehabilitation and physiotherapy under the skilled direction of a renowned specialist, where you can learn how to restore your independence and improve your general well-being.

Comprehensive Speech Therapy for Empowering Communication: Effective communication is essential, and committed speech therapists assist people and kids in overcoming speech and language difficulties in a variety of circumstances, including speech impairments, language delays, and swallowing issues. Comprehensive evaluations and treatments supported by evidence are used to address this. The goal is to improve communication skills and promote independence by putting a strong emphasis on personalised care.

Improved Daily Living Skills Through Occupational Therapy: The committed approach helps people realise their full potential by addressing issues associated with autism spectrum disorders and assisting adults in regaining functioning capacities. Occupational therapy services aim to improve the quality of life and play a crucial role in promoting functional development and maximising independence. After thorough assessments, therapists develop tailored treatment plans using the best available scientific evidence-based interventions to improve overall well-being.

Personalised Care Assistance and Collaborative Services for Health Assessment: In collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) and the Government of Dubai, the center offers comprehensive health assessments conducted by experienced healthcare professionals. These assessments identify potential health risks, monitor existing conditions, and provide preventive insights. Additionally, personalised, round the clock assistance support is available for the local community, elderly and people of determination exclusively in Dubai. Compassionate and trained caregivers at Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital offer individualised assistance with daily activities, medication management, companionship, and more.

Fostering Holistic Recovery with Long-Term Care: The centre’s long-term care facility offers complete non-medical and medical services to people who are incapable of taking care of themselves. With a focus on care and quality of life, the facility provides long-term hospital and nursing home care, encouraging interaction with loved ones. Regardless of age or condition, interdisciplinary approaches are used to create individualised holistic recovery plans that range from everyday help to professional care.

Cupping Therapy: Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital offers cupping therapy, a useful and adaptable rehabilitation method with a wealth of advantages. This non-invasive procedure works to enhance blood flow, transport nutrients, and oxygenate tissues by placing cups on the skin to create suction. It also helps to relieve muscle tension and stiffness. It is a widely-liked technique for reducing back, neck, and shoulder pain as well as for treating recurring problems like arthritis. In addition to helping break up scar tissue and adhesions, cupping also improves flexibility and lymphatic system performance, which promotes detoxification and toxin removal.

Accelerating Recovery of Spinal Cord and Brain Injuries by Neuro-Rehabilitation Therapy: The center’s Neuro Rehab therapy focuses on improving spinal cord and brain injuries patients’ quality of life by enhancing physical, cognitive, and emotional capacities. It involves tailored exercises, therapeutic approaches, and advanced technology, addressing memory loss, cognitive difficulties, and emotional health. The team collaborates with patients and families to create personalised treatment plans, enabling them to take control of their lives and make significant progress towards recovery.

Get in touch today at www.thumbayrehab.com or call +971 6 7031555 to learn more and schedule a consultation.