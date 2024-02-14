Pramukh Swami Maharaj: The spiritual guru who envisioned BAPS Hindu Mandir

Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner of Kreston Menon, reflects on the significance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi, fostering spiritual tourism
Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).
The great guru was the one who on April 5, 1997, envisioned the establishment of a temple in Abu Dhabi. During his visit to the UAE, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, accompanied by other BAPS saints and volunteers, was in the middle of a desert in Sharjah, and then the spiritual guru prayed: “May peace prevail here and everywhere. May all religions of all countries grow greater love for one other. May all countries be free of internal enmity and prejudice towards each other and, may they all progress in their own unique way.” And out of the blue, he added: “May there be a Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which will bring countries, cultures, communities and religions closer together.”
A long-cherished dream of Pramukh Swami Maharaj has finally been realised with the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Murekiha.
Throughout his life, Pramukh Swami Maharaj led by example; his humility, faith in Bhagwan Swaminarayan, and compassion inspired millions of devotees and more than 1,000 sadhus to maintain moral and spiritual lifestyles. His was the simple life of a celibate, ignoring fame and recognition. His greatness lay in his ability to relate to the common man. He understood the problems people face in their everyday lives and empathised with their pain. His success is not measured by the awards he received or by the recognition he accumulated. Rather, it is measured by the number of lives he transformed.
The guru in the Hindu tradition is the gateway to moksha. He is the guiding light in the lives of his followers. They came to him for everything – spiritual enlightenment, moral development, and even worldly advice. And the guru listens.
Pramukh Swami Maharaj lent his ears to millions of individuals around the world and shared their sorrows. He gave them the courage to overcome personal battles. He comforted and advised on mundane issues, such as where to place a well in their field or where to set up a manufacturing plant, and on significant matters, such as how to secure moksha. Pramukh Swami Maharaj steered the reins of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha for many decades, effectively administering its spiritual, cultural, personal development and humanitarian activities.
On July 20, 2012, in the presence of senior sadhus in Ahmedabad, Pramukh Swami Maharaj revealed Mahant Swami as his spiritual successor. Following his demise on August 13, 2016, Mahant Swami became the sixth guru in the Gunatit Parampara tradition of Bhagwan Swaminarayan.
Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s legacy continues to inspire millions of people around the world. His teachings and humanitarian efforts have left an indelible mark on society, and the BAPS Hindu Mandir stands as a testament to his vision of promoting peace, harmony, and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds.
Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner of Kreston Menon, reflects on the significance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi, fostering spiritual tourism
Barjeel Geojit Financial Services is one of the few non-banking financial intermediaries licensed by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority to offer promotion and introduction of investment products and services
The iconic hand-carved traditional stone temple, assembled on site like a giant 3D jigsaw puzzle, is a celebration of architectural excellence and highlights the richness of ancient civilisations
Embracing diversity and fostering growth, ICAI Dubai Chapter celebrates a decade of excellenece alongside the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir
As the UAE continues to evolve into a model of tolerance and harmony, the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, says Sukesh Govindan, CEO of 10X Properties, a leading real estate brokerage company
The special langar will be served in the presence of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The volunteer-driven management of Mandir Ltd has been led by chairman Ashok Kotecha, who has been one of the gems hand-picked by the leading spiritual gurus at BAPS
Discover how the Hinduja Group's diverse business verticals have been instrumental in driving growth, innovation, and collaboration in the UAE's evolving business ecosystem