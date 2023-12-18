POSTGRADUATE STUDY TO ELEVATE YOUR CAREER

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 2:50 PM

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 universities in the world (QS 2022) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. Birmingham is the first Russell Group University (the UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing its legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

The brand new, state-of-the-art campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) provides an academic home for 2,900 students and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. The undergraduate and post-graduate programmes will stretch and challenge you to achieve your potential and develop your career. You can expect to engage with challenging debates, theories and concepts. Flexible study spaces ensure a learning environment suited to your needs and the ‘digital first’ approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai. The university also encourages international collaboration with students from the UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

In collaboration with Siemens, the new campus will be outfitted with state-of-the-art technology to provide a truly world-class physical and digital experience befitting a university ranked among the top 100 worldwide. This will result in the creation of a 'Living Lab' where research, teaching, and learning can all benefit from access to new data and connectivity. The campus has been uniquely designed to embrace sustainable practices ensuring that the university leads the way in corporate environmental responsibility and delivers a modern campus that is capable of adapting to changes in technology, learning and climate. This innovative technology will be integrated into the curriculum, spanning subject disciplines, and utilised by industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships.

From world-leading research and facilities to forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure and industry partnerships, Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through post-graduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way.

Professor David Sadler, Provost, University of Birmingham, Dubai

“Our range of programmes in Dubai is already very broad, and that is because we believe students benefit from an actively inter-disciplinary environment, where they can learn from different perspectives. We are crafting our academic offer in Dubai to deliver the experience that every student needs to develop and grow — a ‘digital first’ approach to teaching, learning and assessment.

Sustainability is important to us, and partnering with Siemens will make our campuses in Dubai and Birmingham as sustainable as possible. Our beautiful new building is accessible to everyone — as in Birmingham, it is open to the local community for events and opportunities that will enrich the lives of Dubai residents.”

Aishatu, MSc, International Business graduate

“The careers service at the University of Birmingham Dubai was incredibly helpful, when it came to finding placements for students and creating networking opportunities. The careers service aided me in finding a three-month internship at Grant Thornton, which has been very beneficial for my career development.”