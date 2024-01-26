Pioneering the Future of Indian Real Estate

Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:31 PM

What started in 1987 with a dream of fulfilling the ordinary person's aspiration of owning a home has now transformed into a real estate behemoth. The underlying ethos propelling us forward has stayed the same as we have built a significant presence across eight states and 29 cities in India. The company is listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India in July 2007 and has delivered approx. 12.26 million sqm of realty space as of now.

Diverse Portfolio

Established by Rohtas Goel, now the company under the stewardship of Mohit Goel and Jatin Goel has been steadily expanding its portfolio that includes Integrated Townships, Group Housing, Shopping Malls, Office Spaces, SCOs and Hotels, leading to consistently creating new stories of excellence.

A Grand Encore

Omaxe built its first integrated 85-acre township in Greater Noida in 2003. Since then, it has constructed several marquee projects like Omaxe Connaught Place, adjudged as the best upcoming mall in India, and Omaxe Chowk — a project built on the Public Private Partnership model with the Delhi Government. Omaxe is now present in 29 cities across eight states and is committed to building a new India. Omaxe has steadfastly upheld its motto, consistently delivering dream spaces to its customers. The enduring relationships forged over the years and the smiles earned through exceptional work bear witness to Omaxe's commitment to customer delight.

Innovating Spaces

At the forefront of ground-breaking projects, such as 'Omaxe Chowk' in Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, the modernisation of 'Bus Depot' in Ghaziabad into cutting-edge bus pods and a 'Football Stadium' in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited

Iconic Projects of Omaxe

Omaxe Chowk

Omaxe Chowk is redefining the shopping and culinary experience and infusing a new life into the bustling market of Old Delhi. Spread in approx. 1.11 million square feet area, it seamlessly blends the traditional charm of Old Delhi with modern infrastructure. Further, Omaxe Chowk also has a massive parking capacity for over 2,300 vehicles, which will be crucial in drawing a diverse and extensive footfall. Besides retail, Omaxe Chowk offers India’s largest food court, Dawatpur, spread over one lakh square feet.

Omaxe World Street

Omaxe World Street in Faridabad is another notable project. Situated within the expansive Central Business District (CBD) of Faridabad, Omaxe World Street stands as India's first shopping city, boasting an array of international brands and an ultra-luxury mall, set to be the largest in the city. With its infusion of international sophistication and a unique blend of global shopping experiences, Omaxe World Street has established itself as a premier destination, setting a new standard for retail experiences in Faridabad and redefining the city's identity within its real estate landscape.

Building the future together

Omaxe will build a modern sports complex in Dwarka with DDA on approx. 50.40 acres on the Public Private Partnership Model of approximately ₹. 2100 crores. The project sets the stage for a global sporting experience for the people of Delhi NCR. The multi-sports arena will be a one-of-a-kind destination that will blend international sporting events with luxury lifestyle experiences. With excellent connectivity, robust infrastructure, and availability of vital amenities offered by Dwarka, Omaxe aims to create world-class real estate projects that blend luxury and value for money for customers and investors.

Future Vision and Expansion Plans

With an eye on the future, Omaxe is ready with its plans to launch projects spanning approximately 1,200 acres across Tier 2 and 3 cities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab in the next four years. Entailing an estimated investment of ₹ 4,000 crores, Omaxe plans to expand its footprint in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Amritsar, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Vrindavan, and Ujjain, covering residential, commercial, and retail segments.

Build your dreams with Omaxe

With over three decades of diverse expertise in constructing high-quality real estate products spanning residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment sectors, Omaxe has garnered trust and brought smiles to over half a million customers. We take pride in our role in shaping the infrastructure of a brighter and better India.

Omaxe's journey is not just a chronicle of the past but a roadmap for the future. From its inception in 1987 to its present-day standing as a listed real estate developer with a diversified portfolio, Omaxe has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and quality.