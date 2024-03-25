Pakistani Interior Designers are in Demand

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM

Economic prosperity and social media has created an influx in the demand for interior designers all over the world. UAE with its growing population is seeing an unprecedented demand for housing, and with its elegant development, we are seeing an increase in the demand for interior designers. Each year more people are seeking the expertise of interior designers who provide functionality and space to their homes. Interior designers Tehmina Nadeem and Suriya Sheikh have close association with UAE, and speak about the future of interior design and decor in ever growing UAE.

Suriya Sheikh

Home is where the heart is, and Suriya Sheikh, makes it happen with her creative style in interior designs.

Suriya lived in Dubai from 2014 for almost six years. After working for an advertising agency and then spending few years in a bank , Suriya discovered what she describes as her calling” to do interiors”. Coming from a background of creativity and interior designing Suriya started her career as an interior designer almost three years ago and today her work is much sought after both in Pakistan and UAE. Her company spacelift has brought ray of colours and elegant decor to many homes.

Dubai is full of shops that sell beautiful things for homes. During her stay in Dubai Suriya would often wander off to designer stores that sold household furniture. From what started as a hobby and doing interiors for friends, within a short period of time inculcated in a full time business for Suriya.

In her designs Suriya uses a mix of old and modern furnishings and she skillfully creates contemporary yet modern look in her interior designs. Though a master at designing her own furniture sometimes if the need be she is happy to outsource from different interior brands in Pakistan.

She recalls her first project in Dubai which she thoroughly enjoyed. Though it meant a lot of off shore work and a constant travel between Pakistan and Dubai the project is till this day very close to her heart.

“Her designs are nothing you have seen before and her furniture and accent elements are pieces of art in your living room. She weaved magic into our vision and gave us a home that we continue to love, more every day. Not only was the design exceptional and unique but she also designed and custom built every little piece of furniture or accent with her team of artisans in Pakistan.”

Suriya faces many challenges typical of creative industry. Satisfying clients according to their individuality is by no means an easy task. However Suriya’s keen eye for detail and her innate sense, of understanding interiors, leaves her with many happy clients.

Suriya, is use to working, under pressure and sometimes she has to work under very constraint timelines. Most of her furnishings are indigenous as it is designed by her but at times some pieces are outsourced from other designers. Understanding the client’s needs is at the heart of her interior designing. After spending relentless hours with her clients Suriya is able to provide the most perfect decor.

It gives great joy and pride to Suriya when she gets an opportunity to use Pakistani brands in her interior designing. She likes to promote brands that are locally produced in Pakistan.

Her advice to the new comers in the design industry is simply to create an understanding of clients and their needs. One should never be discouraged by long hours of hard work. Interior designing is tedious at times but the trick is to stay committed.

“Interior design goes beyond arranging furniture and materials aesthetically, it also delves into the client’s life stories, memories, and personality. Designers who can sensitively capture the essence of the individual for whom the space is designed for, can craft unique, personalized, and expressive interiors.”

Tehmina Nadeem

Tehmina Nadeem has a decade of experience in the field of interior designing. Silver Tree Home of Art and Interior, created by her has now made its mark in London, Pakistan and Dubai.

Tehmina is an interior designer who is also an artist at heart. Her love for art is clearly seen in her work as an interior decorator. In 2021 Tehmina amidst projects discovered her love for art. Through dedicated practice and unwavering support and encouragement from her family and friends she was able to merge her talent with interior design.

Tehmina recently hosted an art exhibition which met with lot of success. Tehmina’s art work is now being displayed in Karachi, Dubai, London, Norway and Chicago. Growing up in Pakistan gave Tehmina a lot of exposure to the rich cultural heritage and from a very early age Tehmina had an intrinsic interest in interiors.

The rich cultural heritage of Pakistan is very much a part of Tehmina’s interior decor. The vibrant and beautifully hand woven carpets, well-crafted furniture and home accessories are all incorporated in her home decor.

Tehmina has often collaborated with renowned suppliers in Dubai, including Closets Unlimited, Crate and barrel, CB2, Bloomingdale’s, Ethan Allen, West Elm, and Marina Homes. This speaks highly of her work as each of these stores represent very high quality, with prompt delivery and unparalleled after sales service, hence setting them apart from others.

Tehmina’s exquisite work has been well received by all her clients. Sometimes Tehmina works on challenging projects, which takes relentless hours of hard work. One of her challenging projects which was successfully delivered includes an assignment at Index tower in DIFC. The benchmark for this project was aesthetics and functionality. It was a challenging task as in rather small place the client requested space, elegance storage and place for their pet. Tehmina was able to create a delightful and versatile space which included easy lift mechanics to transform a seating arrangement into a kennel.

Tehmina’s advice to the new comers in the industry would be to begin small, working with a network of family and friends and enhance interpersonal skills and build confidence. The field of interior design offers an array of choices, including residential and commercial design, as well as product development in lighting and furniture. One must choose their field carefully and build their work around their own interest and customer individuality.