Over 40 Years of Creating Landmarks in the Middle East

Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers, has seen and experienced firsthand, the growth and development of the UAE over the past 4 decades and more.

“The growth of UAE is a strong example of the commitment that the visionary leaders of this great nation have. Today, the UAE stands at the forefront of development and is seen as an example of what great leadership can achieve. I feel a great sense of privilege to be a part of this wonderful nation. It goes without doubt that this growth has been a major source of inspiration to me,” says Sivaprasad.

Condor Group is a visionary real estate development firm with over four decades of industry expertise and over 400 successfully completed projects across the Middle East and Asia.

According to Sivaprasad: “We also built the first platinum-rated green building in the Middle East and 16th in the world, focusing on building sustainable spaces with a touch of luxury. Each project from Condor Group continues to fulfil our commitments consistently and exceed customer expectations at every turn while delivering projects that inspire.

Condor Group specialises in pioneering architecturally distinct & luxurious residential enclaves including palaces and mansions for UAE excellencies along with business development parks with a signature of trust and quality that comes with the name Condor.”

The flagship project of Condor Developers is Condor Marina Star Residences which offers the highest standard of living and the apartments are designed with a unique floor plan that truly maximizes space. The Condor Marina Star Residences offers easy access to all of Dubai’s business districts, beautiful beaches and luxurious shopping and dining destinations.

The Condor’s waterside location makes life in Dubai a luxury. Positioned in a rare Marina enclave with a nearby beach, yacht moorings, lively restaurants, global malls, and pop-up markets, all in a community-minded neighbourhood blended with the charisma of a truly international city. Condor Sonate Residences — in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), features a retail area as well as a leisure and recreation area featuring pools with waterfalls, paddle tennis courts, outdoor cinemas and many more. “Condor Sonate Residences is created as a development where luxury meets serenity in the much sought-after JVT community. Investing in JVT offers a higher ROI with home values projected to rise on the back of an influx of overseas investors and major developments in the pipeline, including the upcoming metro station by 2030,” said Sivaprasad. Condor Sonate Residences follows the success of Condor’s two residential projects in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — Condor Castle and Condor Concept 7 which we completed ahead of the committed date. “We are all set to launch Condor Golf Links 18 at Dubai Sports City, which is emerging as one of the most preferred locations in Dubai. The project overlooks the golf course and comes with the best of all facilities. For homebuyers and investors, Condor Developers has been offering an affordable but luxury asset class across residential and commercial properties, ensuring superior ROI and valuations in Dubai’s buoyant property market.

As Dubai draws hundreds of high-net-worth investors and uber-rich end-users from across the world to its booming and rewarding realty market, Condor Developers seeks to expand its portfolio of iconic offerings.