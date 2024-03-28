OMV Marks 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties Between Austria and the UAE

The anniversary coincides with the UAE’s decision to extend the ‘Year of Sustainability’

OMV commemorates the remarkable milestone celebrating half a century of diplomatic relations between Austria and the UAE.

The anniversary coincides with the UAE’s decision to extend the ‘Year of Sustainability’ into 2024, underlining our shared ambitions for maintaining and enhancing living standards while ensuring long-term living conditions for generations to come.

We take pride in being an active contributor to the UAE’s energy growth vision. We share a common aim for a sustainable future.

We’re transforming to a leading sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials company, with a focus on circular economy solutions. Operating today in three integrated business segments: Energy, Fuels & Feedstock, and Chemicals & Materials, we are committed to gradually switching to a low carbon business. Our ultimate goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

The OMV Group drives progress towards a sustainable future through robust partnerships with Adnoc and Borouge and its prominent presence in Abu Dhabi. Our strategic alliances continues to flourish year after year.

