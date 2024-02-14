Nurturing the Indian Community!

Mohan Valrani, Chairman, India Club

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 11:37 AM

Amomentous occasion is on the horizon for the Middle East as the first stone-constructed Hindu temple, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, is set to open its doors today. The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi epitomises a remarkable fusion of cultural harmony, architectural brilliance, and spiritual significance. As the first traditional Hindu stone temple to grace the Middle East, it stands as a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to tolerance and diversity. The temple, set to be inaugurated today, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to draw millions of visitors from diverse faiths and backgrounds.

The deepening bond between India and the UAE is clearly demonstrated through their robust political, cultural, and economic ties. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately $85 billion. Additionally, the UAE stands as one of the top four investors in India in the realm of foreign direct investments, while Indians represent the largest expatriate community in the UAE.

Since its establishment in 1964, India Club has upheld a long-standing tradition of serving the Indian expatriate community in the UAE, offering a sense of familiarity and connection. Over the years, it has fostered a community of individuals sharing common interests, leading to fruitful business ventures and revenue generation. The current location on which the Club stands was gifted the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, father of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 1974. Today, the organisation continues to thrive and exist as a testament to the strong bonds of brotherhood between the UAE and India. In these years, the organisation has been responsible for sourcing numerous networking and business opportunities.

India Club is a non-profit sharing organisation, that consists of 14 founding members and 11 Board of Directors. In addition, the hierarchy comprises of a Chairman’s panel, which is made up of the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and the CEO. The membership of the organisation is made up of more than 8,000 and it continues to grow everyday as the Club offers a number of activities. These include activities such as sports, entertainment, leisure facilities and a wide array of delicious culinary offerings. The Club also has a members Networking Centre (MNC) that has been created to provide networking opportunities for its members. In order to facilitate these meetings, the MNC also organises a number of seminars/ luncheons, which are attended by eminent personalities.

In addition to these, club members can also enjoy top class amenities in the sports categories, social amenities, entertainment, recreation and business promotion. With some of the most advanced and latest state-of-the-art sports and health facilities comparable to the best in the world, India Club is the largest social club of the Indian diaspora. Throughout the year, the club hosts a number of major and minor sports tournaments which are organised under the supervision of certified coaches and instructors. Most of the major as well as minor Indian festivals are also celebrated with full pomp and fervor so that the members can relive some of the nostalgic memories from back home.

Another feather in its cap is the fact that the Club has become the first organisation anywhere to be awarded ISO 9001:2000 accreditation by Lloyds’ register for quality assurance. Furthermore, the Club was awarded the DQAP in the tourism sector for the year 2008. The Club is also a member of the Dubai Services Excellence Scheme.