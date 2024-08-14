Nourishing Generations for a Healthier Future

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 12:40 PM

Pakistan has been continuously navigating healthcare challenges amidst its already strained health infrastructure. Inadequate government funding and a dearth of hospitals and doctors leave millions of citizens at the mercy of their fate.

One of the leading healthcare crises that the country battles is maternal malnutrition. Expectant mothers, especially in rural areas, often grapple with inadequate nutrition during pregnancy. According to UN agencies, a woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth complications. Malnourished mothers have a higher likelihood of experiencing complications during delivery, including postpartum haemorrhage and obstructed labour, critically endangering the lives of both mother and child. The latest Pakistan Maternal Mortality Survey (PMMS) reports that 186 out of 100,000 mothers lose their lives during childbirth in the country.

Additionally, maternal nutrition indicators reveal that 42 per cent of women of reproductive age suffer from anaemia while 79.7 per cent have vitamin D deficiency. This provides food for thought about the importance of nourishment and how something seemingly simple and unassuming can profoundly impact family members emotionally and physically for years to come. Despite ongoing efforts over the years, Pakistan’s neonatal and infant mortality rates remain critically high. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), neonatal mortality rates in Pakistan stand at 54 per 1,000 live births, one of the highest in the world.

It is hardly surprising that such alarming rates of nutritional deficiency exist, only to be exacerbated by ever-intensifying levels of poverty. In such times of desperation, with 40 per cent of Pakistan’s population now below the poverty line, the common person not only loses any sliver of hope but also inevitably stumbles into a downward spiral of unfortunate health outcomes.

Since 2017, Indus Hospital & Health Network’s Primary Care Programme (PCP) has offered comprehensive, holistic care with a strong emphasis on preventive measures and health education. This programme transcends traditional healthcare by promoting community development, public health, acute care, and family medicine. To date, the programme has benefited 9.2 million people.

Recognising the vital role of nutrition in promoting maternal health, Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has been working tirelessly to improve maternal and neonatal circumstances in Pakistan. After meticulous planning and consideration, IHHN, under the Primary Care Programme, initiated the ‘NourishMom’’ Nutrition Programme tailored to support new mothers — a promise of hope in an otherwise bleak maternal healthcare landscape. The programme aims to provide medical and nutritional support to mothers and their families, addressing the critical need for maternal health and well-being pre- and post-pregnancy. Women receive ration bags during their second and third trimesters to ensure proper nutrition until delivery. After childbirth, they continue to receive support through ration bags for an additional six months, encouraging breastfeeding and preventing infant malnutrition. During this period, families enrolled in the programme also receive ration bags to ensure the mother does not compromise her nutrition for her family’s needs. Donations for this programme are made monthly or annually, supporting families of up to six, and sometimes 10, individuals.

Furthermore, IHHN’s Maternal, Neonatal & Child Health Services (MNCH) provide comprehensive care, empowering Community Midwives (CMWs) to perform skilled deliveries and enabling communities to independently manage maternal and newborn health. This programme educates individuals on family planning and nutritional deficiencies, enhances maternal health through the capacity building of healthcare providers, improves child health via essential newborn care services, and elevates child health through preventive and curative nutritional services. It also improves family planning services by increasing contraceptive prevalence rates. To date, the MNCH has immunised over 1.6 million women and children and benefited over 159,640 individuals through the Midwifery Programme. Furthermore, over 90,130 have received antenatal benefits through this programme.

The importance of improving maternal nutrition and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates is often underestimated, with its transformative impact on society also undervalued. Healthier mothers give birth to healthier babies, who have higher chances of reaching their full potential. This inevitably catalyzes a more productive and prosperous society. Aggressively investing in maternal and infant health programmes can lead to economic benefits by alleviating healthcare costs and improving workforce efficiency. The Indus Hospital & Health Network can provide support for deserving women and children through donations made by compassionate individuals across the globe. With your continued support, IHHN can continue enhancing the lives of the underprivileged, providing essential care for a prosperous future.

