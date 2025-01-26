NIFT – The Vanguard of Fashion and Innovation

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is recognised worldwide as India’s premier institution in fashion education, continually redefining design excellence. Recently securing its 10th global ranking among design schools, NIFT has reinforced its position as a leading institution in design, management, and technology, maintaining its prominence for over three and a half decades. Spread across 19 campuses in India, NIFT has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's fashion industry. Teaching at the institute incorporates a cohesive, contextual, and nurturing environment for learning. The institute emphasises self-motivated learning by utilising information, experience, and practice.

In line with its goal to strengthen global connections, NIFT has formed collaborations with renowned international institutions, fostering a dynamic environment of cross-cultural exchange. Through its student exchange programmes, NIFT offers opportunities for studying abroad, with semester exchanges and dual degree programmes in partnership with top fashion and design schools worldwide. Building on a robust network of over 21 international partnerships with institutions such as the Fashion Institute of Technology, Nottingham Trent University, and the Royal Academy of Arts, NIFT has further expanded its global reach this year. New collaborations include the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia; Arts University Bournemouth, UK; Namuna College of Fashion Technology, Nepal; Nordic Centre at Tampere University, Finland; BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology, Bangladesh; and the University of Borås, Sweden.

NIFT has also forged partnerships with esteemed national institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology in Jodhpur and Mandi, the Indian Institute of Management in Jammu, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, the Ahmedabad Textile Industry Research Association (ATIRA), and the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad. Through joint academic programmes, faculty exchanges, and research projects, these collaborations aim to enhance NIFT's educational offerings and align its curriculum with global standards and emerging industry trends.

NIFT is also immensely proud of its extensive and accomplished alumni network, with graduates who have significantly influenced the fashion industry. Recently, NIFT established an Alumni and Industry Advisory Board on each campus to foster stronger connections between students, faculty, alumni, and the industry.

The Craft Cluster Initiative has been a successful academic activity across various disciplines at NIFT. India's competitive edge is due to the availability of skilled artisans who can execute handcrafted techniques.

NIFT’s focus on research and innovation is evident in its dedicated centres, which concentrate on sustainable fashion, textile technology, and design innovation.

NIFT's global and domestic collaborations and cutting-edge research not only enhance the educational experience for its students but also foster synergy within the design and creative sectors.

Over the years, hundreds of foreign students from the countries like Oman, US, Qatar, UK, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, South Africa, Kuwait, Canada, UAE, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Germany have successfully completed their studies at various NIFT Campuses, highlighting NIFT's reputation as a preferred destination for international students seeking quality education in fashion, design and management.

NIFT announces Admissions 2025

Special reservation is available at NIFT for Foreign Nationals, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and SAARC candidates. These candidates must meet NIFT's eligibility and admission requirements but are exempt from the NIFT Entrance Examination. Selection is based on SAT/GMAT/GRE scores, with a minimum requirement of 50%.

Age limit for Undergraduate Programmes is below 24 years as of 1st August of the admission year, and there is no age limit for Postgraduate Programmes. Academic Qualifications: All candidates must satisfy the required academic qualifications listed for the concerned course. If the Degree/Certificate has been obtained from a University/Board outside India, an equivalence certificate must be obtained from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi (website: www.aiuweb.org) prior to admission. English Proficiency: Required

Application Deadline: April 30, 2025

Application Fee: $125 via NIFT’s online payment gateway Score Submission Deadlines: Scores should not be older than January 1, 2023 and must be submitted by April 30, 2025.

UG applicants (B.Des, B.F.Tech) should send SAT scores via College Board (DI Code: 7258).

PG applicants (M.F.M, M.Des/ M.F.Tech) should send GMAT/GRE scores directly to NIFT. Admission Procedure: The highest SAT/GMAT/GRE score submitted before 30th April 2025 will be considered.

Candidates must designate NIFT as their choice in SAT/GMAT/GRE.

Campus and programme allotment will be based on the merit list drawn from the submitted scores and candidate preferences.

For more details, refer to the NIFT Admissions Prospectus 2025 on the NIFT website (www.nift.ac.in).