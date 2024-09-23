MoEngage Accelerates Growth for Consumer Brands in a Vision 2030-led Saudi Arabia

Kunal Badiani, Regional VP for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, MoEngage, said MoEngage is super excited about Vision 2030 and is aligned to providing innovative offerings that help brands serve the end consumer effectively.

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM

MoEngage, the insights-led customer data and engagement platform, has rapidly expanded its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. MoEngage is committed to enable consumer brands to succeed in a Vision 2030-led, experience-first economy, a mission it has doubled down on to better serve customers in the region.

Founded in 2014, the omnichannel customer data and engagement platform (CDEP) empowers marketers and product owners with customer behavior insights and the ability to act on these to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and offline channels. Consumer brands across 59 countries use MoEngage to process one trillion+ data points and power customer experiences for over one billion users every month.

With Saudi Arabia’s thriving consumer demand, the key to success is providing exceptional customer experiences that align with Vision 2030 and span across the physical and digital worlds. MoEngage strongly believes that to succeed in the rapidly transforming market, brands will need to be able to leverage customer data securely and personalise every customer’s experience. Beyond being just a technology vendor, MoEngage strives to become a true growth partner for brands by enabling them to leverage synergised insights across their offline and online channels.

In fact, going a step further, MoEngage helps brands stitch together experiences that leverage online customer data to increase in-store engagement and utilise offline customer data to build better online customer experiences.

This approach has helped MoEngage grow its customer base in Saudi Arabia by 5x and be recognised as a contender in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024 report, and strong performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 report. MoEngage was also featured as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023.

MoEngage has made significant investments in three major areas in the region to be able to truly support customers in achieving their Vision-2030 goals.

To aid brands in crafting consumer experiences that drive unparalleled growth, MoEngage has increased its local presence to 20+ senior personnel across different functions in the Middle East region. The brand plans to increase this number multifold in the coming year. To support its regional customer base with faster turnarounds and better utilisation of technology, MoEngage has invested heavily in partnerships and integrations. This includes technology partners like AWS, Microsoft, mParticle, Unifonic, and Gameball, agency partners like Assembly Global, Artefact, GroupM, and Digitas, GSIs like Wipro, Infosys, Accenture, and TCS, and solution partners like Interkey, Provsolution, e-CENS, ThinkTribe, and Labrys. MoEngage realises that it’s at the cusp of technology and product/marketing teams across the world trying to solve similar challenges. The brand has focused on community-building through a series of innovative and interactive summits, mixers, and online and offline training programmes. Through its community and learning initiatives, MoEngage offers a platform for marketers, product leaders, and brand growth leaders across the kingdom to come together and discuss ideas and customer experience strategies that aid them in driving sustained business growth.

Expanding further on future plans for Saudi Arabia, Kunal Badiani, Regional VP for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, MoEngage, states: “MoEngage is super excited about Vision 2030 and is aligned to providing innovative offerings that help brands serve the end consumer effectively. Our increasing portfolio and customer satisfaction with the MoEngage platform and our local team push us to invest in our customer communities in Saudi Arabia and help them hone the craft of customer engagement.”