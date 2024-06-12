Message From the Consul General of Philippine to the UAE and Northern Emirates

Born and growing in Dubai, VELOX brand of smart fire detection and alarm system, is now exporting to more than 35 countries across the world.
The enduring friendship between both nations was reaffirmed recently during a courtesy call. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where both leaders expressed their unwavering commitment to strengthening the bonds that have united our countries over the past five decades. President Marcos Jr. also expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the UAE’s continuous support and compassion towards Filipinos, especially during challenging times, which is a testament to the strong ties between our nations.
The narrative of Filipinos in the UAE has evolved remarkably. From being primarily known as hardworking migrant workers, we now see Filipinos excelling as successful leaders and entrepreneurs, making significant contributions to the UAE’s diverse and dynamic society. This transformation is a testament to our fellow Filipinos’ resilience, talent, and determination.
Reflecting on my journey, I am privileged to serve as your Consul-General, having previously been the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Philippine
Embassy in Abu Dhabi. My experiences have shown me the strength of our community and the profound impact of our contributions to our host country.
As we celebrate this Independence Day, let us honour our heritage, celebrate our achievements, and look forward to a future filled with promise and opportunity. We will continue to build on the strong foundations of friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE.
Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Mabuhay ang Filipino community sa UAE!
