Mega Event Fuels Malaysia’s Halal Trade Ambitions

The success of MIHAS@Dubai has set a high benchmark for future showcases, inspiring greater ambition and determination.

Visitors exchanging views with Malaysian exhibitors participating in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase in Dubai. The three-day event highlighted the growing demand for halal goods in the Mena region concluded on positive note.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) successfully concluded the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in Dubai, marking another milestone in its mission to promote Malaysia as a global halal hub.

Held on November 18-20, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event generated an impressive $510 million in sales, further solidifying Malaysia’s position in the global halal economy.

With the participation of 215 Malaysian companies, MIHAS@Dubai provided a platform for businesses to showcase halal-certified products and services, ranging from food and beverages to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, logistics, franchise and finance.

Visitors exchanging views with Malaysian exhibitors participating in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase in Dubai. The three-day event highlighted the growing demand for halal goods in the Mena region concluded on positive note.

Paving the Way for Global Expansion

One of the key takeaways from MIHAS@Dubai 2024 is MATRADE’s aspiration to expand the showcase to other major cities worldwide. Inspired by the overwhelming success of this event, MATRADE plans to bring the MIHAS brand to other international markets, creating new opportunities for Malaysian exporters while strengthening the global presence of halal-certified products.

MIHAS@Dubai has demonstrated the transformative potential of halal trade to bridge cultures and foster mutual understanding on a global scale.

MATRADE Chairman Reezal Merican Naina Merican expressed his excitement about the potential for future MIHAS events.

“The success of MIHAS@Dubai is a proof of the burgeoning global demand for halal products and services, particularly in the Middle East. We are now exploring the possibility of hosting MIHAS in other cities to promote Malaysia’s halal expertise further and connect our businesses with untapped international markets. This initiative will be a game-changer for our exporters and will reinforce Malaysia’s leadership in the halal economy,” he stated.

MATRADE CEO Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz shared his views about the successful event.

“As MATRADE looks to the future, our commitment to empowering Malaysian exporters and forging sustainable international partnerships remains steadfast. The success of MIHAS@Dubai has set a high benchmark for future showcases, inspiring greater ambition and determination,” he said.

Beyond the numbers, MIHAS@Dubai has demonstrated the transformative potential of halal trade to bridge cultures, promote economic growth and foster mutual understanding on a global scale. “As the journey continues, MATRADE’s dedication to excellence ensures that Malaysia’s halal trade remains a powerful force on the world stage, opening doors to endless possibilities”, Abdul Aziz added.

Forging Partnerships and Driving Innovation

In addition to generating significant sales, MIHAS@Dubai served as a dynamic platform for fostering partnerships and driving innovation in the global halal sector. The event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators from diverse fields, creating a vibrant collaboration and knowledge exchange environment. Companies across various industries utilised this opportunity to unveil their offerings of halal-certified products and services that cater to the evolving needs of international markets. From technology-driven solutions to eco-friendly and sustainability compliant, the showcase reflected the versatility and adaptability of Malaysia’s halal economy in addressing global consumer trends and challenges. MIHAS@Dubai also facilitated businesses from the region and Malaysia explore strategic collaborations with potentials to unlock new opportunities and expand market access. The event also highlighted the growing demand for halal goods in the Mena region, emphasising the importance of building strong and sustainable trade networks. By fostering these partnerships, MIHAS@Dubai not only supported the immediate goals of participating companies but also contributed to the long-term growth and resilience of Malaysia’s halal sector in the global marketplace. MIHAS@Dubai Strategic Partners DXN Holdings Berhad (the event’s strategic partner), founded in 1993 and headquartered in Alor Setar, Malaysia, is a leading investment holding company specialising in health and wellness consumer products through a direct selling model. With a presence in 41 countries and over 17 million registered members worldwide, DXN offers a diverse range of products derived from Ganoderma lucidum, including dietary supplements, fortified foods, personal care items and cosmetics. The company operates multiple cultivation and manufacturing facilities across Asia, ensuring a vertically integrated supply chain that reflects its commitment to quality. In addition to its core business, DXN provides laboratory testing services and operates lifestyle outlets, further enhancing its comprehensive business approach. Bubbles O2 Marketing Sdn Bhd (the preferred beverage partner), established in 2014 and based in Selangor, Malaysia, is a leading producer and distributor of Bubbles O2, the country’s only naturally oxygenated mineral water, enriched with dissolved oxygen. The bottled water offer unique health benefits such as improved energy and detoxification. Bubbles O2 has made significant strides in both domestic and international markets, aiming for substantial sales growth and expanding its reach into ASEAN and North American regions. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, the company has obtained various certifications, including halal, positioning itself as a premium brand in the competitive bottled water industry. Westports Holdings Berhad (the preferred logistics partner), established in 1994 and located in Port Klang, Malaysia, is a leading port operator specialising in container and conventional cargo handling. The company manages one of the most productive ports in Southeast Asia, providing a comprehensive range of services that include marine operations, terminal handling and logistics support. Westports has become a critical gateway for international trade, connecting Malaysia to over 350 ports worldwide. The company boasts advanced facilities and equipment, enabling it to handle significant volumes of cargo efficiently — recording over 10 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Westports continues to enhance its operational capabilities, ensuring high productivity and customer satisfaction. Thank you partners On behalf of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the visitors, supporting partners and exhibitors who made MIHAS@Dubai 2024 a resounding success. This year marked a historic milestone as MIHAS was held outside of Malaysia for the first time, and we are proud to have showcased Malaysia’s leadership in the global halal economy at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With the participation of 215 Malaysian companies, the event generated an impressive $510 million in sales, further solidifying the UAE’s strategic position in the global halal market. Thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to advancing the halal sector on the world stage.