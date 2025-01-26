Meet the Woman Who Wove Kashmir’s Dreams into Fashion

Kashmir—India’s northern gem, where the air is as crisp as its handcrafted Pashmina shawls, and the landscapes tell stories of centuries-old traditions. Known for its rich heritage, the region is a treasure trove of cultural authenticity, from the intricate art of handloom weaving to the delicate mastery of embroidery that has been passed down through generations. Amidst this world of tradition, a brand emerged that’s weaving the old and the new together—Tul Palav.

Founded in 2015 by Iqra Ahmed, this fashion label has become the epitome of Kashmir's timeless beauty with a contemporary twist. A brand that takes you on a journey through the mountains of the valley, offering modern elegance while preserving age-old craftsmanship, Tul Palav is now turning heads beyond borders, making waves in the growing global fashion scene. As Indian fashion continues to make its mark internationally, Tul Palav stands as a shining example of how heritage can meet the modern world in the most luxurious way.

The Birth of Tul Palav: A Personal Connection to Heritage

When asked what inspired her to start Tul Palav, Iqra reflects on the deep, personal connection she has with Kashmir’s cultural heritage. “Growing up, I was surrounded by stories from my grandmother and father about the artistry of our homeland. The intricate embroidery on my grandmother’s pherans, the elegance of those garments, left an indelible impression on me. Over time, I saw these beautiful traditions fading from modern wardrobes, and I felt a calling to preserve them,” she says. This sense of responsibility and love for her roots led to the birth of Tul Palav.

Pashmina, with its unmatched elegance and the intricate tilla hand embroidery, became the perfect medium to bring her vision to life. “I spent time with artisans in remote villages, witnessing the dedication and passion they poured into every stitch—a craft passed down through generations,” she shares. “Through Tul Palav, I aim to celebrate this timeless craftsmanship, making it relevant today while honouring the artisans who keep this legacy alive.” This dedication to preserving Kashmir’s traditional craft has shaped Tul Palav into a brand that tells not just the story of fashion, but the story of Kashmir itself.

The Craftsmanship Behind Every Piece

Every piece crafted by Tul Palav is a labour of love and dedication. From the delicate motifs to the thoughtful use of colour, each design carries the essence of Kashmir’s rich heritage. Iqra describes the meticulous process: “The craftsmanship behind each piece is a result of countless hours of dedication, creativity, and collaboration with the entire team. Every design we create is deeply rooted in the inspiration drawn from the valley of Kashmir—its art, craft, and culture.”

She continues, “Whether it’s the smallest motif, a thoughtful colour combination, or intricate details, every design is meticulously crafted to incorporate the soul of Kashmiri art and craft.” According to Iqra, Tul Palav isn’t just about creating beautiful textiles, but about safeguarding the spirit of Kashmir’s art for future generations. The goal is to ensure that the beauty of Kashmir’s cultural legacy lives on through each piece, making it timeless and ever relevant.

Artisanal Tribute to the World

When discussing the vital role artisans play in the success of her brand, Iqra expresses profound gratitude. “The artisans in Kashmir are the heartbeat of Tul Palav. Their knowledge, expertise, and deep connection to the region’s heritage are fundamental to our brand’s success.” The collaboration with these artisans is what makes Tul Palav’s creations stand out—each piece is a product of centuries-old craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.

Iqra points to a recent project where the brand revived a forgotten embroidery technique: “For example, we recently revived an embroidery technique called douv, once a hallmark of Kashmiri design but nearly lost to time. By blending it with traditional tilla embroidery, we created something entirely new—yet deeply rooted in the past. The response was overwhelming, with people embracing the revival of this forgotten craft.”

According to Iqra, the artisans don’t just help create beautiful designs—they are the guardians of a cultural legacy. “Their skill, passion, and stories infuse each piece, allowing us to keep Kashmir’s traditions alive while making them relevant for today’s world,” she says. Without the artisans, Tul Palav wouldn’t be the celebration of heritage that it is today.

Blending Tradition with Modern Artistry

One of the defining features of Tul Palav is its ability to blend traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship with modern artistic sensibilities. Iqra elaborates on what sets the brand apart: “Tul Palav stands out by blending Kashmir’s rich heritage with modern artistry. Our designs honour traditional elements like pherans and tilla embroidery while thoughtfully adapting them for today’s world. Unlike many luxury brands that focus on fleeting trends, we prioritise timeless elegance.”

By maintaining a deep respect for Kashmiri traditions while integrating contemporary design elements, Tul Palav ensures that its creations remain relevant and accessible to today’s fashion-conscious world. “Tul Palav isn’t just a fashion brand—it’s a celebration of Kashmir’s legacy, designed to inspire and connect across generations,” says Iqra.

Expanding Globally: Staying True to Kashmiri Essence

As Tul Palav grows on the international stage, maintaining the authenticity of Kashmiri craftsmanship while appealing to diverse global audiences is a challenge. But for Iqra, this is where the true beauty of the brand lies. “At the core of our approach is staying true to the authenticity of Kashmiri craftsmanship,” she asserts. While adapting to global tastes, Tul Palav ensures that the essence of the region remains intact. “While we honour tradition, we also understand the importance of resonating with a diverse, global audience,” she continues. By introducing subtle modern elements, such as contemporary cuts or changing colour palettes, Tul Palav ensures that its designs remain relatable while preserving the soul of Kashmiri craft. “Every piece tells a story that resonates universally,” Iqra says. “Whether it’s through the artisans’ narratives, the history of the embroidery, or the timeless appeal of Pashmina, we connect the global audience to the essence of Kashmir.” The Challenges of Introducing Heritage Craft to a Global Audience Iqra is open about the challenges she faced when introducing such a heritage craft to a global market. “Introducing a heritage craft to a global audience came with challenges, especially balancing Kashmiri authenticity with the demands of a fast-paced market. Traditional techniques like tilla embroidery are time-consuming and costly, which can be hard to justify in mass production. Another hurdle was educating consumers on the value of these crafts, which carry deep cultural significance,” Iqra highlights. Despite these challenges, Tul Palav overcame them by focusing on storytelling and using platforms like social media to shine a light on the artisans’ work and the history behind each piece. “We overcame these challenges by focusing on storytelling, using social media and events to highlight the artisans’ work and the history behind each piece,” Iqra shares. This approach helped the brand find a niche in the global luxury market, allowing it to maintain its authenticity while appealing to international tastes. Indian Fashion on the Global Stage As Indian fashion continues to gain global recognition, Iqra believes the country’s craftsmanship is making a significant impact on the international stage. “Indian fashion has a unique and influential presence in the global marketplace, thanks to its rich heritage, diverse techniques, and exceptional craftsmanship,” she explains. By blending traditional artistry with modern design, Indian fashion is finding a place in the hearts of global consumers. “Global consumers are drawn to the stories behind these designs—the skilled artisans, centuries-old techniques, and cultural significance in every piece. Indian fashion isn’t just about clothing; it’s about preserving heritage and celebrating identity,” says Iqra. The fusion of tradition and innovation is what makes Indian fashion stand out globally, offering a unique blend of authenticity and modern appeal that resonates across cultures. In a world where fast fashion often overshadows tradition, Tul Palav stands as a beacon of authenticity and heritage. Iqra’s vision has not only revived Kashmiri craftsmanship but has also brought it to the global stage, where it continues to captivate audiences. By blending traditional techniques with modern artistry, Tul Palav remains a timeless tribute to Kashmir’s rich legacy, offering fashion that is not only luxurious but also deeply meaningful.

