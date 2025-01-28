Maser Group: Revolutionising consumer electronics across the Middle East and Africa

Prateek Suri, CEO and Founder, Maser Group

In an era defined by technological innovation, Maser, an independent and dynamic start-up, has emerged as a trailblazer in the consumer electronics market. Headquartered in Dubai, the brand has made a name for itself by offering budget-friendly, high-quality electronics tailored to the needs of quality-conscious consumers in the Middle East and African markets.

A Meteoric Rise

Since its inception, Maser has demonstrated remarkable growth. In 2019, the company sold an impressive 200,000 units in Dubai alone, 70% of which were re-exported to African markets, where they enhanced the lives of countless families through entertainment. This momentum was only the beginning. By 2020, Maser had sold over 600,000 units, more than tripling its volume in just a year. This feat earned Maser the title of the top-selling brand in Africa, as reported by leading publications such as Citizen and IPPmedia.

Maser's commitment to affordability and quality has not gone unnoticed. According to a recent survey by Crexcel Market Research in collaboration with the East Africa Herald, Maser was recognized as the most admired technology brand and the top wearable electronics brand across 20 African nations, including Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, and Kenya. The survey highlighted Maser’s dominance in the low-cost segment, with an impressive 74% market share, outpacing competitors like Hisense (10%), TCL (8%), Xiaomi (6%), and Haier (2%).

Disrupting the Market with Affordable Innovation

Despite the dominance of global giants like Samsung, Sony, and LG in the premium segment, Maser has carved out a significant niche in the low-cost category. This success is a testament to its ability to provide high-quality, affordable products that resonate with everyday consumers. In less than seven years, the company has become a household name, with its products playing an integral role in the lives of millions.

Building on this momentum, Maser is doubling down on its commitment to innovation and growth. The company plans to invest $300 million over the next three years to expand its portfolio, focusing on LED TVs, air conditioners, and washing machines for the Middle East and African markets.

The Visionary Behind Maser At the heart of Maser’s success is its CEO and founder, Prateek Suri. A visionary leader with a keen eye for identifying market gaps, Suri has transformed Maser from a single-product company manufacturing LED TVs into a multi-million-dollar enterprise offering a diverse range of electronics, including smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, and audio systems. His ability to balance day-to-day operations with a forward-thinking vision has set Maser apart in a competitive industry. A Commitment to Shared Values Suri’s leadership extends beyond business. On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, he shared a heartfelt message reflecting his deep-rooted values of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity. "On this remarkable day, we honour India's journey to freedom. At MDR Investments, part of Maser Group, we draw inspiration from India's resilience and unity. Let's continue to build a future driven by innovation, integrity, and inclusive growth. Jai Hind!" The Road Ahead

As Maser continues to expand its footprint in the Middle East and Africa, its focus remains on empowering consumers with affordable, high-quality technology. With plans for substantial investments and a commitment to innovation, the company is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the low-cost segment and explore new frontiers in the tech industry.