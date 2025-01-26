Lulu Group India Plans Pan-India Expansion

VN Vasavan, Kerala State Minister for Ports & Co-operation, inaugurating Lulu Mall at Kottayam in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA and other dignitaries.

Lulu Group India, one of the prominent hypermarkets & shopping mall owners, has opened two shopping malls within a span of three months in a bid to further boost its presence in the country. As part of the expansion strategy, LuLu India is set to expand with new shopping mall in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Hypermarkets in Chennai, Gurugram and food processing centers in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

LuLu Mall Kozhikode, a premier shopping destination in Malabar and Lulu Mall Kottayam in South Kerala are the two shopping centres opened recently in the state of Kerala.

3.5 lakh square-foot mini mall which is located in Calicut spans Spanning three floors which includes 1.5 lakh sqft. LuLu Hypermarket, LuLu Fashion Store, LuLu Connect, and an exclusive children's gaming arena named Funtura. The mall's amenities are further enhanced by a vibrant multi-cuisine food court and an engaging gaming area for children. The food court, with seating for over 400, offers a variety of culinary options. Boasting an array of nearly 50 national and regional brands spread across its expansive floors.

Lulu Mall Kottayam which will serve as the primary shopping destination not only for Kottayam but also for the northern regions of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and the eastern border of Alappuzha.

Spanning over 3.22 lakh square feet, the Kottayam Lulu Mall brings international standards to the region, offering an expansive and immersive shopping experience. At the heart of the mall is the 1.4 lakh square feet Lulu Hypermarket, a one-stop destination for all shopping needs. Yusuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group India, expressed his pride in the opening of new projects, stating: "The opening of malls marks a major milestone in the modernisation of these regions creating more than 4,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and boosting local development." He also highlighted that further projects are in the pipeline, including food sourcing and exporting hubs in different states. "It is everyone's commitment to generate more employment opportunities, retain the youth within the states and utilize their efficiency for the country," he added. Apart from the two shopping malls in Kozhikode and Kottayam, Lulu India has also opened Lulu Daily Fresh Supermarkets in Kottiyam in Kollam, Thrissur, and in Bengaluru. Lulu Group India currently has malls and hypermarkets in ten Indian cities — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Triprayar, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kottiyam with next Hypermarkets set to open soon in Tirur, Perinthalmanna in Kerala, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Gurugram in Haryana. The construction of a large shopping mall in Ahmedabad is also expected to start soon.

“Our strategy is to firmly expand in existing markets while tapping new avenue in the retail and food processing sectors across India” concluded Yusuffali.