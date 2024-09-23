Let it Rain Diamonds as Dar Global and Mouawad Lead the Transformation of Riyadh’s Luxury Real Estate Market

Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a hub for high-end living, attracting global attention for its innovative developments and progressive approach.

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM

As Saudi Arabia marks its National Day, the kingdom’s remarkable journey of growth and transformation is evident. The country’s ambition to become a global destination for luxury living is coming to fruition, and this year, a significant milestone in that vision has been realised. Dar Global, in partnership with Mouawad, the globally renowned jeweller, launches a SR880 million (£180 million) residential project in Riyadh. This landmark development represents Dar Global’s first venture into the Saudi market and highlights the evolving landscape of luxury real estate in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a hub for high-end living, attracting global attention for its innovative developments and progressive approach. The collaboration between Dar Global and Mouawad showcases a fusion of expertise. Dar Global’s reputation for forward-thinking real estate and Mouawad’s 130-year legacy of craftsmanship and refinement. Together, we aim to deliver a project that epitomizes quality, sophistication, and elegance.

— Ziad El Chaar is chief executive officer of Dar Global.

The luxury residential villa development is set to become one of Riyadh’s most sought-after addresses and located close to World Expo 2030 in the North of Riyadh. With 200 four- and five-bedroom villas, every detail of the project is carefully crafted to offer a living experience that combines contemporary design with timeless luxury. More than just residences, these villas are designed to reflect a new standard of living in Saudi Arabia, blending modernity with Mouawad’s artistic excellence. This collaboration marks a bold step into uncharted territory for both brands, bringing unparalleled levels of luxury to the Saudi market.

The project is launching at a time when Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is becoming increasingly attractive to international investors. The introduction of the Saudi lifetime residency programme for those owning real estate assets over SR4 million has further enhanced the kingdom’s appeal. Riyadh, in particular, is quickly establishing itself as a global destination for luxury living, and developments like this are key to elevating the city’s status.

The luxury residential villa development is set to become one of Riyadh’s most sought-after addresses and located close to World Expo 2030 in the North of Riyadh.

With a proven track record across the Middle East and Europe, we, at Dar Global are committed to introducing internationally recognised standards of luxury to Saudi Arabia. This project is set to deliver sophistication, elegance, and unparalleled attention to detail — qualities that discerning, globally mobile buyers expect from a premium real estate development. The partnership with Mouawad is more than a collaboration — it’s a testament to the shared vision of elevating Riyadh’s real estate offerings. The fusion of Dar Global’s modern approach to real estate and Mouawad’s historic legacy in luxury craftsmanship will bring forth a living experience that is as exclusive as it is refined. This development is set to become a benchmark for high-end real estate in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the kingdom’s broader vision of becoming a global leader in luxury living. Riyadh is quickly establishing itself as a global destination for luxury living, and developments like this are key to elevating the city’s status. As the kingdom continues to innovate and expand, projects like this are critical in showcasing the limitless possibilities of what Saudi Arabia can offer. The future of luxury living in Riyadh has never looked more promising, and this project will undoubtedly serve as a shining example of the potential that lies ahead.

— Ziad El Chaar is chief executive officer of Dar Global.