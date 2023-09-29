Leading edge screening and interventions for your heart

Ambassador Meropi Christofi delves into the progress, potential, and avenues for collaboration between Cyprus and the UAE
Dr. Babar Bashir Chaudhri studied Medicine at the University of Cambridge and has been in clinical practice since 1992. He trained in cardiac and thoracic surgery in London and Scotland.
He then super specialised in aortic, mitral and minimally invasive cardiac surgery, heart and lung transplantation during fellowships in Harefield and Freeman Hospitals in the UK and in MHH, Hannover, Germany.
He has performed in excess of 6,000 adult cardiac surgical operations and 3,000 major thoracic operations. He is an expert in off pump/ beating heart coronary surgery, aortic root/arch surgery, mitral valve repair, complex valvular and redo cardiac surgery. He is trained in thoracic surgical oncology, including surgical staging and resections. He has specialist skills in heart and lung transplantation (100 implants) mechanical circulatory assist devices (LVADS) and surgery for heart failure. He has extensive experience in minimally invasive and complex cardiac surgery.
He published extensively in the scientific journals and performed research in the domain of heart failure which has changed our understanding of the pathology of heart failure and altered clinical practice.
He provides the highest quality of cardiovascular and thoracic surgical care at its leading edge and operates on the most complex cardiac cases in Dubai. He provides a 24/7 emergency cardiac surgery service and operates in the best hospitals in UAE in concert with the best cardiologists in the region.
Integrated Cardiac Healthcare with High Quality, Safety, Precision and Excellence
I deliver leading edge cardiac surgery services carefully designed around the needs of the patients I serve. I strive for the finest clinical, service and operational outcomes through teamwork with the best cardiologists and the best hospitals in the UAE, (Clemenceau Medical Center and American Hospital Dubai). I operate in select low cost centres as well, where safety and quality can also be assured.
I strive for continuous improvement, using evidence based practice, multidisciplinary teams, the best techniques in order to exceed the expectations of who I serve and those I set for myself.
Dr. Chaudhri’s skill set includes
Patient seen for: Adult Cardiac Surgery
I had repeat emergency cardiac surgery by Dr Babar Bashir Chaudhri. I recovered fully and left hospital after 7 days. My family were very impressed by the attention to every detail and the quality of his care which was superb. My first cardiac surgery was in Washington, USA and Dr Chaudhri was every bit as good, if not better than my American surgeon.
For more information, visit https://gulfheartsurgeon.com.
Email: drbabarbashir@gulfheartsurgeon.com
Call: +971562047286
