Korea transforming lives through advanced health care solutions

“I had severe knee pain, which made it difficult to move around and limited my daily activities.” For Jasim Mohamed Abbas Ashour Robari, a 67-year-old resident of the UAE, Himchan-UHS Joint and Spine Center, located in the University Hospital Sharjah, was a trustworthy health guardian. He said: “After the Korean team’s successful surgery and rehabilitation, I am very satisfied with the medical services provided by them.” Not only Robari, but many people living in the UAE are recovering their health by receiving treatment from Korean medical professionals and using Korean medical products. This is related to the theme “Connected Healthcare for All: A new Horizon beyond Barriers” from “Medical Korea 2024” held in Seoul, Korea in March. It contains the vision that Korea’s advanced medical technology will no longer be limited to Korean citizens, but will contribute to the health of all people around the world who cannot access medical services due to various barriers such as languge, systems and etc. This event introduced various treatment cases that confirmed the global competitiveness of Korean healthcare, for example, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Innovative CAR T-Therapy, Particle Therapy as a minimally Invasive Cancer Therapy and Navigation-guided Robotic Surgery.

The competitiveness of Korean medical care is due to various factors such as advanced medical technology, rapid diagnosis and treatment, cutting-edge medical equipment, and IT-based systems. Recently, three Korean hospitals were ranked top 10 in the cancer field of the “2025 World’s Best Hospitals” announced by the American weekly news magazine “Newsweek”, confirming once again that Korean healthcare is highly evaluated worldwide. The high interest in Korean healthcare has also spread to Abu Dhabi, UAE. “Medical Korea 2024 in the UAE”, co-hosted by the Korean Embassy in the UAE, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi , and Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center in October, focused on Advanced Regenerative Biopharmaceuticals based on Cell & Gene Therapy(CGT). This is result of Korea making remarkable strides in developing therapies that leverage cells and genes to target a wide range of previously untreatable diseases. YOO Jehseung, Ambassador of Korea to the UAE said: “We are preparing the Medical Korea event every year to expand healthcare cooperation between Korea and the UAE.” He mentioned: “Last year, we highlighted digital healthcare and AI-based medical devices, this year biopharmaceuticals, and next year, we plan to focus on doctors’ treatment techniques.”

Key areas of focus for CGT in Korea include treatments for cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as rare genetic disorders and chronic diseases. Park Jung-tae, Vice President, KoBIA’s (Korea Biomedicine Industry Association1) noted that Korea’s cell and gene therapy sector is on the cusp of significant breakthroughs, with numerous therapies in development that could transform the way we treat complex diseases. Therefore, he emphasised the importance of international collaboration in accelerating the development and commercialisation of these therapies. Especially for bringing these therapies to a broader market adding that the need for ongoing efforts to facilitate technology transfer, regulatory harmonisation, and joint clinical trials to ensure that patients in both regions can benefit from life-saving CGT therapies.

KIT(Korea Institute of Toxicology2) also participated in “Medical Korea 2024 in the UAE” to seek ways to collaborate with the UAE such as attracting investment and promoting joint clinical trials. Kim, In-Suk, KIT’s innovation Growth Support Centre Leader suggested Korea pioneers new bio-markets in the GCC region with technology and manufacturing capabilities, using the UAE as a foothold and that the UAE accelerates the realisation of the vision to become a global bio hub by efficiently and systematically securing bio-strategic technologies.

There is also a growing desire from the UAE companies to leverage these networking opportunities to form partnerships. Kamran Atif , Chief Revenue andSupply Chain Officer, ADCAN Pharma, stated: “We have partnered with Korean companies such as E&S Healthcare and LK Vista to introduce innovative healthcare solutions to the UAE market.” Also, he said: “The tangible benefits from collaborations include improved market access, accelerated product development timelines, and enhanced local expertise.” KHIDI(Korea Health Industry Development Institute3), the organiser of Medical Korea event, provided networking opportunities such as business consultations with UAE bio-related companies seeking to collaborate with Korea, such as ADCAN. Accordingly, approximately 60 business meetings were held between 14 Korean companies that participated in the event and approximately 40 local UAE companies in one day.

Ambassador YOO stated: “Starting with the Barakah Nuclear Power Plants projects in 2009 and the stationing of the Korean military forces, the Akh Unit, in 2011, the two countries have truly developed various forms of interaction and collaboration” He highlighted that the relations between Korea and the UAE are now entering a phase of conviction from the phase of confidence, and hoped that by expanding our cooperation in the healthcare sector contributing to the well-being of our citizens, the partnership between Korea and the UAE, which will last for the next 100 years, will grow even stronger. References 1 Since establishment in 2011, Korea Biomedicine Industry Association (KoBIA) has been representing the interests of the biopharmaceutical industry and fostering collaboration between industry and government. 2 Korea Institute of Toxicology (KIT )has been committed to toxicity research, developing cutting-edge toxicity assessment technologies, creating a smart and innovative research environment since establishment in 2002.

3 Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) has been carring out national affairs on the goals of fostering the domestic health industry and strengthening its international competitiveness since 1998.