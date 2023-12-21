ITALIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN UAE PROJECTS

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:30 AM

With a 20-year presence in the region and a daily interaction with Italian companies, IICUAE has cultivated the ideal conditions to embark on this project with an entrepreneurial spirit. This has facilitated the creation of the perfect synergy for showcasing products and services at their optimum. The project spans across six countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Lebanon.

VISIT:

Italian Furniture Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianfurniturecompaniesinthegulf.com)

Italian Machineries Tools Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianmachineriestoolscompaniesinthegulf.com)

Italian Building & Infrastructure Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianbuildinginfrastructurecompaniesinthegulf.com)

Italian Cosmetics & Medical Companies in the Gulf

(https://italiancosmeticsmedicalcompaniesinthegulf.com)

ITALIAN FOOD, BEVERAGE & EQUIPMENT IN THE GULF REGION

The best of Italian products and quality

VISIT:

Italian Food & Beverage Equipment

Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianfoodbeverageequipmentcompaniesinthegulf.com)