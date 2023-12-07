International Education —Way of Life at GPS

A quick glance at the International education sector will surely throw up a cornucopia of options though none as good as those offered by institutions functioning under Global Education Trust (GET) in Kochi, Kerala.

"The Cambridge curriculum at GPS International gives students an edge as they make their mark in the global arena," Sreedevi N. R., Head, GPS International (Cambridge).

The serene, peaceful and sylvan surroundings of the campus that house both GPS International (affiliated to Cambridge) and GPS Brookes Kochi (authorised by IB and in partnership with Brookes Education Group, Canada) inspire learners of every kind to achieve their potential.

A vibrant student community, experienced teachers and a strong focus on nurturing global citizens through well-designed learning plans have ensured that the schools stand out for the quality of education provided to students.

"Learning the IB way at GPS Brookes Kochi ensures students adapt seamlessly to an ever-changing world and become truly global citizens," Sheena Varghis Joshy, Head of School, GPS Brookes Kochi.

GPS International was the first school in Kochi to be affiliated with Cambridge in 2008 and offers IGCSE, AS and A levels along with lower secondary education for Grades 6 to 8. GPS International students have consistently won World Topper and High Achiever awards from Cambridge. Its alumni are to be found in eminent academic institutions like Harvard, Brown University and London School of Economics.

GPS Brookes Kochi is the first school authorised to offer the IB Diploma Programme in Kochi. It is also a candidate school for the Grades 1 to 5 Primary Years Programme. In sync with the GPS commitment to promoting excellence in education worldwide, the affiliation with Internationally acclaimed Brookes Education Group network opens doors to student exchange programs and the exchange of best practices among sister schools located in Canada, the UK, Russia, and soon, the Middle East in 2024.

The indoor and outdoor sports facilities, swimming pool, residential blocks, libraries and excellent lab facilities empower young minds to be engaged creatively and aspire to be the best version of themselves in an ever-changing dynamic world beyond school walls.

The vast cultural canvas of the city, the unique teacher-student ratio, and the intrinsic internationalism of the Global Education Trust make studying in Kochi a truly enriching global experience.