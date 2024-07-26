Igniting Innovation in Sustainable Design Education

Professor Louise Valentine, Professor of Design and Head of School at the School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:01 AM

At the School of Textiles and Design, our goal is to be the leading sustainable design school and higher education partner, sparking curiosity and igniting inspiration in the next generation of forward thinkers worldwide.

We offer a range of programmes designed to nurture creativity and innovation. Our undergraduate programmes include Communication Design, Fashion Branding and Promotion, and Interior Architecture and Design. For postgraduate studies, we offer an MSc in Design Management and an MA in Interior Architecture and Design. Each programme fosters an international, close-knit community focused on the practical, conceptual, and entrepreneurial aspects of design. We strive to be the premier sustainable design school and higher education partner, sparking curiosity and igniting inspiration in the next generation of forward-thinking leaders from around the world.

Our state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated in 2021, provides the ideal setting for collaborative and creative work, featuring cutting-edge design and inspiring spaces at every corner.

Why study Design with Heriot-Watt University Dubai

At Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design, our purpose is to pioneer changes with people for the planet. Our mission is to conceive, plan, and realise sustainable ideas and our vision is to empower students and influence their impact on the world.

• We weave the entrepreneurial mindset into our teaching and embed sustainability into every fibre of our work. This commitment forms the foundation of our future.

• We nurture clarity, confidence, and discipline in our students, focusing on character and self-awareness, which are essential for mastering design skills.

• Our graduates emerge as visionary ambassadors, able to fuse passion with innovation to tackle and solve complex, real-world challenges.

All our programmes are tailored to equip students with the skills required to meet real-world industry challenges and succeed in a competitive marketplace, ensuring our students are future-ready.

Our classrooms feature interactive technology with modern infrastructure to support diverse teaching methods. Our state-of-the-art labs are equipped with advanced machinery and tools, allowing students to experiment with materials and techniques under expert guidance. Additionally, the school provides the latest CAD and 3D modelling software, enabling students to blend traditional craftsmanship with digital innovation.

“As technology evolves, the future of design must balance innovation with human-centred values, ensuring progress is driven by connection, compassion, and empathy. At the School of Textiles and Design, we instil these values in our students. We pride ourselves on a global perspective, offering cutting-edge curricula and hands-on training to prepare students for the challenges of an ever-evolving world. Our emphasis on industry collaboration ensures students gain both knowledge and practical experience, giving them a competitive edge in their fields.” Anton Storey, Assistant Professor at the School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University Dubai Student Testimonial “Studying Communication design at Herriot Watt University Dubai has been a deeply enriching academic and personal journey. My programme is industry oriented and everything that I learn in class is useful at my workplace. The best thing about studying here would be how approachable all members of staff are at all times, and they would never fail to look out for you. The student council system is also something very intricate and considers every student's concern from the ground up and I believe that is what makes this university unique. Overall, the facilities offered and the extracurricular activities like student clubs and career fairs have equipped me with a lot of skills for the future and also enabled a very collaborative experience for learning.” Jenessa D'silva, BA Communication Design student at the School of Textiles and Design, Heriot-Watt University Dubai. Guided campus tours are available from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

For any enquiries and more information, please get in touch with the Admissions Office at +971 (0) 48 727 000 or visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai