E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ignite School Committed to Providing Top-Notch Education With NEASC Accreditation

The accreditation raises the educational standards at the school, ensuring that teaching practices align with global benchmarks

by

Anam Khan
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Wedad Saada, Director of Ignite School
Wedad Saada, Director of Ignite School

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM

Ignite School in Dubai is excited to announce its recent accreditation by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), a globally recognised standard of excellence in education. This accreditation showcases Ignite School’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest educational standards and continuously striving for improvement. The thorough evaluation process conducted by NEASC covers all aspects of the school, including curriculum, faculty, facilities, and overall learning environment. Achieving this prestigious accreditation demonstrates that Ignite School has successfully met NEASC’s rigorous criteria, highlighting the quality of our curriculum, teaching methods, and student support systems.

Wedad Saada, Director of Ignite School, expressed her enthusiasm about this significant achievement: “We are thrilled to have received NEASC accreditation, confirming our dedication to providing a top-notch education. This recognition emphasises that our curriculum is comprehensive, our teaching methods are effective, and our student support systems are robust.”


The NEASC accreditation raises the educational standards at Ignite School, ensuring that teaching practices align with global benchmarks. It assures parents and the community that Ignite School offers a transformative educational experience that prepares students for success in a constantly evolving world. As we celebrate this milestone, we extend a warm invitation to new families to join the Ignite School community. Admissions are now open for the academic year 2024-25. We invite prospective students and their families to explore the exceptional educational opportunities available at Ignite School, where each child’s growth and development are at the core of our mission.

Anam Khan


More news from Supplements
Heartiest Wishes

supplements

Heartiest Wishes

Honouring half a century of strong ties and successful partnerships, Nativo.ae continues to bring the best of Brazil to the Middle East, fostering high-quality products and expanding commercial horizons

supplements