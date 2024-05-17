Hypertension: Decoding the silent threat to global health

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 9:56 AM

Did you know that hypertension, often called the “silent killer,” affects about 1.13 billion people worldwide? Shockingly, only one in five individuals have their blood pressure under control.

Experts at Aster Hospitals and Aster Clinics share insights about hypertension and essential steps for its prevention and management.

Understanding Hypertension: The Silent Killer

Dr Prashant C.K, Specialist Internal Medicine, Aster Clinic, Al Warqa.

Dr Prashant C.K, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Al Warqa explains hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, more often than not lurks silently, gradually damaging critical organs in the body over time without any noticeable symptoms. That is why sometimes, referred to as a silent killer.

He further adds by saying it is a condition where the blood exerts a high force against the walls of arteries increasing the workload of the heart and blockages in the arteries. Left untreated, hypertension can lead to serious health complications, including strokes, heart attacks, and kidney disease and is commonly associated with other conditions like high cholesterol and sugars.

What Puts You at Risk?

Dr Krishna Sarin MS Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.

Several factors contribute to the development of hypertension says Dr Krishna Sarin MS Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiology Aster Hospital, Al Qusais. He explains while some risk factors like age and family history are beyond our control, others are influenced by lifestyle choices. These include poor dietary habits (high in sodium and low in potassium), lack of physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking. Additionally, conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol levels can also increase the risk of hypertension. Recognising these risk factors empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health and take preventive measures.

Steps to Keep Hypertension at Bay

Dr Nevra Batur, Specialist Family Medicine, Aster Express Clinic,Jumeirah Beach Residences.

Dr Nevra Batur, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Express Clinic, Jumeirah Beach Residences says preventing hypertension involves adopting a healthy lifestyle and making conscious choices to lower blood pressure. Incorporating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while reducing salt intake can significantly reduce the risk of hypertension.

Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, following good sleeping habits, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding tobacco use are also essential. Furthermore, managing stress through relaxation techniques like meditation and mindfulness exercises can help maintain optimal blood pressure levels.

Navigating Hypertension with Specialist Guidance

Dr T.M Jaison, Specialist Cardiology, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC).

Seeking guidance from healthcare professionals is crucial for effectively managing hypertension says Dr T.M Jaison, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). Specialists, such as cardiologists, family medicine, and internal medicine doctors, can provide advice personalised to individual needs.

They may recommend lifestyle modifications, prescribe medications to lower blood pressure, and monitor progress through regular check-ups. Working closely with healthcare providers ensures comprehensive care and reduces the risk of complications associated with hypertension.

Importance of Regular Blood Pressure Checks Dr Birjis Shaikh, Specialist Internal Medicine, Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic, Jebel Ali. Dr Birjis Shaikh, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic, Jebel Ali says regular monitoring of blood pressure is essential for early detection and management of hypertension. Home blood pressure monitors allow individuals to track their readings conveniently and provide valuable data for healthcare professionals. Routine check-ups with healthcare providers enable timely adjustments to treatment plans and help prevent complications associated with uncontrolled hypertension. By prioritising regular blood pressure checks, individuals can take proactive steps towards maintaining optimal cardiovascular health. Embark Heart Journey with Aster’s Specialised Care Dr Eman AhmedIbrahim Mohamed, Specialist Family Medicine, Aster Hospital, Sharjah.

Dr Eman Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Hospital, Sharjah highlights the importance of heart health by mentioning prevention as the better cure. She also says Aster Hospitals and Clinics in the UAE offer premier hypertensive care, remarkably bringing together excellence and efficiency. Personalised care, tailor-made treatment plans, and a patient-centric approach make Aster an ideal destination for overall healthcare in the UAE.

She further mentions that we empathise with our patients and their families. Our hospitals propose facilities such as 24-hour Holter monitoring; pharmacological arrhythmia therapy, invasive therapies such as coronary angiogram, PTCA, IVUS, orbital atherectomy, and many more others.

