Heartfelt wishes

Embrace holistic, science-backed methods to tackle stress and achieve lasting wellness. Discover innovative approaches for a balanced, healthy lifestyle in a challenging world
I felicitate the entire Pakistani nation on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. This day marks the culmination of the historic political struggle of the Muslims of India for their right to self-determination. The creation of Pakistan through a peaceful and democratic struggle marks an unprecedented and unparalleled chapter in history.
On this day, we pay homage to leaders and workers of the Pakistan movement as well as our forefathers who rendered innumerable sacrifices for Pakistan.
Today, we need to set aside our differences and work committedly for the unity, integrity, and economic stability of the country in the face of current challenges. Our country has been blessed with abundant human and natural resources and it is our responsibility to utilise these for the welfare of our people. We need to uphold the rule of law, strengthen democratic institutions, and work wholeheartedly in the public interest. Our nation has great hopes from us, and we must strive to meet their expectations.
We need to draw inspiration from the words of our Quaid when he said “If we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, especially of the masses and the poor”. It is time to invest in our youth and women, improve service delivery, and create a business-friendly environment to make Pakistan a great nation.
As we celebrate our freedom, let us also remember our Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren, who have been struggling for over seven decades for their freedom and right to self-determination. Pakistan reaffirms its support to the people of Palestine for their legitimate rights.
Let’s pledge to work for the uplift of our people and make Pakistan a prosperous country. May Allah be with us all. Amen!
Embrace holistic, science-backed methods to tackle stress and achieve lasting wellness. Discover innovative approaches for a balanced, healthy lifestyle in a challenging world
Dive into the growing trend of architectural space design in the Middle East, where innovative approaches blend aesthetics and functionality
UAE has seen a surge in art enthusiasts, artists working with different mediums and art collectors. Let’s celebrate Pakistani arts and culture
Empowering youth in healthcare innovation at Indus Hospital & Health Network
Explore how a mysterious language school transforms the life of a Pakistani translator in London as Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi’s debut novel captivates with its blend of suspense, satire, and deep thematic exploration
With increasing demand and a rich mix of international and local institutions, the UAE continues to thrive as a hub for academic and cultural growth
Witness how this pioneering resident helped shape the UAE’s lush parks and modern water systems, celebrating five decades of remarkable progress and enduring dedication
Pakistan has the opportunity to rewrite its economic narrative and emerge as a beacon of resilience and progress in the global arena