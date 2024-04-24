GMU: Pioneering Professional Health Education for over 25 Years

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM

Celebrating its 25th year in the UAE, Gulf Medical University, owned and managed by the Thumbay Group, is a hub of education excellence and global influence in health professions education. Offering an array of 35 accredited programs spread across six colleges, the university serves as a magnet for a diverse student body hailing from 96 nationalities. Having graduated 4,000 students, Gulf Medical University represents a formidable 60% of the health professions workforce in the country, affirming its pivotal role in shaping the healthcare landscape.

As the pioneering private academic health system in the region, Gulf Medical University employs over 3,000 individuals, including 400 doctors and paramedics from 35 countries, showcasing its commitment to a multicultural and inclusive environment. At the heart of the institution lie innovative training hubs like the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, Thumbay Institute of Population Health, Thumbay Institute of Health Workforce Development, and Thumbay Institute for AI in Healthcare, driving advancements in healthcare education and research.

Moreover, Gulf Medical University distinguishes itself by offering world-class clinical training, facilitated by its extensive network of Thumbay Academic Hospitals, Clinics, Labs & Pharmacies. This hands-on experience, coupled with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced faculty, ensures that students receive a holistic education that blends theoretical knowledge with practical skills.

Programs Tailored for Career Success

Central to its mission of providing a comprehensive and globally-oriented education, Gulf Medical University offers exclusive programs such as the International Foundation Program and the innovative Pathway to International Medicine Program.

Its International Foundation Programs prepare undergraduates for medicine programs, addressing academic gaps and enhancing learning skills. The Pathway to International Medicine Program involves pre-clinical sciences study at GMU followed by advanced study at selected international universities in Poland, Italy, Ghana, Malaysia, Egypt, the UK, and the Americas.

Additionally, GMU provides a range of Masters/Executive Masters/Graduate Programs, including specialized fields like Public Health and Healthcare Management. Unique offerings include Diploma Programs in Dental Assistant and Pharmacy Technician. Bachelor/Undergraduate Programs cover Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Biomedical Sciences, and more. Aspiring medical professionals can pursue the acclaimed MD Program or opt for the Graduate Entry Doctor of Medicine Program for a streamlined pathway to success.

Empowering Emirati Students in Health Professions with Nafis Scholarship

Last year, Gulf Medical University introduced the Nafis scholarship program, offering Emirati students up to 100% coverage of college tuition, registration, and fees. Scholarships cover tuition fees for eight medical specializations, including Nursing Sciences, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and more. Eligible applicants must have completed secondary education and achieved an IELTS score of 4.5 or equivalent in the GMU English language test.

Shaping the Future of Healthcare Education

Thumbay Group, the force behind Gulf Medical University, is driving a transformative agenda with Vision 2028 to revolutionize health professions education. This vision aims to double student intake and introduce innovative programs that integrate theory with practical training. Initiatives like the Thumbay Institute of Veterinary Sciences and the recently launched Thumbay Institute of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare partnered with MITXpro USA signify path breaking advancements. Additionally, the Thumbay Institute of Autism and Thumbay Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy, and Unani Medicine further diversify healthcare offerings. Plans for the Thumbay Institute of Chinese Medicine and the Thumbay Institute of Insurance underscore a holistic approach to global healthcare and medico-legal studies, reflecting Thumbay Group's progressive stance towards the future of healthcare professions education.

Meet us at: GETEX 2024

Stand Number: P400

For more information regarding the programmes, visit www.gmu.ac.ae