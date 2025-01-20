GCC — The Rising Hub of Entertainment Excellence

People attend the MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022 music festival in Banban on the northern outskirts of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on December 1, 2022. — AFP

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is transforming into one of the world’s premier entertainment hubs, offering a dazzling array of events that cater to diverse audiences. From world-class sporting tournaments and global music festivals to cultural gigs and cutting-edge lifestyle events, the region is redefining what it means to be an epicentre of entertainment. With a strategic focus on innovation, inclusivity, and economic diversification, GCC nations like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are becoming magnets for entertainment enthusiasts worldwide.

A Vision for Entertainment Leadership

The entertainment boom across the GCC is no accident. It aligns with broader national visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan, and Qatar’s National Vision 2030. These initiatives aim to reduce dependence on oil revenues by diversifying the economy and positioning the GCC as a global cultural and entertainment powerhouse. Governments have invested billions into developing infrastructure, building state-of-the-art venues, and attracting top-tier global talent.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, for instance, emphasises expanding the entertainment sector as part of its economic diversification strategy. The kingdom launched the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) to drive investment in entertainment projects and host marquee events, including major sports championships and music festivals. Similarly, the UAE has established itself as a leader in the region, with cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosting concerts, film festivals, and international sporting tournaments throughout the year.

Sports: The New Frontier

The GCC has become synonymous with hosting world-class sporting events, establishing itself as a must-visit destination for fans and athletes alike. Qatar’s successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was a watershed moment, showcasing the region’s capability to execute a global sporting spectacle. Beyond football, Qatar is also home to the ATP and WTA Qatar Open tennis tournaments, which attract the world’s best players.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a rising star in sports. The kingdom has hosted iconic events like the Formula E Championship, the Saudi Cup — the world’s richest horse race – and high-profile boxing matches featuring stars such as Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. In 2023, Saudi Arabia took a bold step into the golf world by merging its LIV Golf series with the PGA Tour, cementing its influence in the global sports landscape.

The UAE, too, has left its mark with long-standing events like the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the Dubai World Cup horse race. The region’s love for cricket is evident in its hosting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, drawing millions of fans from South Asia and beyond.

Music Festivals and Live Gigs

Music has become a central pillar of the GCC’s entertainment strategy. Global icons such as Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, BTS, and Coldplay have performed in cities like Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha, drawing massive crowds from across the region and beyond. Festivals like MDLBEAST Soundstorm in Riyadh have redefined the scale and ambition of live music events, featuring some of the biggest names in electronic and pop music.

Dubai has long been a favourite destination for music lovers, hosting the annual Dubai Jazz Festival and a range of pop, rock, and classical performances. The Coca-Cola Arena, an iconic venue in Dubai, has become a hub for international artists and cultural shows, further solidifying the city’s reputation as a global entertainment hotspot. Cultural Extravaganzas Cultural events are another cornerstone of the GCC’s entertainment landscape. Dubai’s Expo 2020, now Expo City, showcased a blend of culture, technology, and innovation, attracting millions of visitors from around the world. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Season offers a unique blend of culture, history, and entertainment, while the kingdom’s Winter at Tantora festival in Al-Ula celebrates heritage, art, and gastronomy. Abu Dhabi’s Louvre and Sharjah’s art biennials have also placed the UAE on the global cultural map, drawing artists, collectors, and enthusiasts from every corner of the globe. Such events not only celebrate local traditions but also provide a platform for cross-cultural exchange, fostering a deeper appreciation of the region’s rich history and modern aspirations. Jockey Yuga Kawada on 'Ushba Tesoro' (right) competes to win the Dubai World Cup horse racing event at the Meydan track in Dubai on March 25, 2023. — AFP Gaming and Esports: A Rising Star The GCC is also making waves in the rapidly growing gaming and esports industry. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has emerged as a leader in this field, launching initiatives like Gamers8, the world’s largest gaming and esports festival. The Saudi Esports Federation has invested heavily in infrastructure, tournaments, and talent development, positioning the kingdom as a global gaming hub. The UAE is not far behind, with Dubai hosting the Dubai Esports and Games Festival and establishing partnerships with leading gaming companies. The region’s young, tech-savvy population makes it a natural market for gaming and esports, with significant potential for growth in the coming years.

The GCC’s rise as an entertainment hub is a testament to its vision, ambition, and ability to adapt to global trends. With a strategic focus on sports, music, culture, and gaming, the region is not just hosting events but creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. By investing in its people, infrastructure, and global partnerships, the GCC has positioned itself as a beacon of opportunity and excitement, drawing fans, artists, and investors alike.