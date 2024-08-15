From India to the World: The Legacy of Exquisite Artistry

Today, with over 350 showrooms across 13 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Indian entrepreneurship.

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:59 AM

As India commemorates its 78th Independence Day, the nation stands tall, embodying the principles of freedom, unity, and prosperity. This momentous occasion serves as a reminder of the arduous journey India has traversed in forging its identity as an independent nation. It is a time to pay heartfelt tribute to the spirit of a country that not only embraces its diversity but also weaves it into a rich tapestry of culture and heritage.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds began as a quiet dream in India, in 1993. In reflecting on its journey over the years, one can find striking parallels between the growth of Malabar Gold & Diamonds and that of India itself. From its humble beginnings as a small jewellery retailer in a distant corner of the world, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has evolved into one of the most recognised brands in the global jewellery industry.

Today, with over 350 showrooms across 13 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. The company’s global expansion is deeply rooted in the ethos of ‘Make in India; Market to the world’. Every piece of jewellery crafted by Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a reflection of India’s supreme craftsmanship, blending centuries-old artisanal techniques with contemporary design. This fusion of tradition and modernity has enabled the brand to offer a unique and enthralling experience to jewellery lovers worldwide.

The journey of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is not just about business growth; it is also about maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical business practices. The company prides itself on being a responsible jeweller, driven by innovation and quality, while also serving as a global ambassador for Indian businesses.

The success of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also intricately linked to the strong partnership between India and the UAE. With its international operations based out of the UAE, the brand has thrived in the region, benefiting from the cultural exchange and economic collaboration between the two nations. This partnership has provided Malabar Gold & Diamonds with a solid foundation from which to pursue its ambition of becoming the world’s No.1 jewellery retailer. As the brand continues to progress towards this monumental goal, it has already achieved notable milestones along the way. Most recently, Malabar Gold & Diamonds was ranked 19th in Deloitte’s ‘Global Powers of Luxury Goods’ report, a significant recognition that underscores its acceptance among a global customer base that appreciates the artistry of Indian-made jewellery. On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Malabar Gold & Diamonds extends its heartfelt wishes to Indians around the world. This day is not only a celebration of the country’s achievements but also a call for unity in working towards its continued progress and prosperity.

