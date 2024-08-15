From India to the World: The Legacy of Exquisite Artistry

Athulya is committed to making aging a happy, healthy, and safe experience for seniors
As India commemorates its 78th Independence Day, the nation stands tall, embodying the principles of freedom, unity, and prosperity. This momentous occasion serves as a reminder of the arduous journey India has traversed in forging its identity as an independent nation. It is a time to pay heartfelt tribute to the spirit of a country that not only embraces its diversity but also weaves it into a rich tapestry of culture and heritage.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds began as a quiet dream in India, in 1993. In reflecting on its journey over the years, one can find striking parallels between the growth of Malabar Gold & Diamonds and that of India itself. From its humble beginnings as a small jewellery retailer in a distant corner of the world, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has evolved into one of the most recognised brands in the global jewellery industry.
Today, with over 350 showrooms across 13 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. The company’s global expansion is deeply rooted in the ethos of ‘Make in India; Market to the world’. Every piece of jewellery crafted by Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a reflection of India’s supreme craftsmanship, blending centuries-old artisanal techniques with contemporary design. This fusion of tradition and modernity has enabled the brand to offer a unique and enthralling experience to jewellery lovers worldwide.
The journey of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is not just about business growth; it is also about maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical business practices. The company prides itself on being a responsible jeweller, driven by innovation and quality, while also serving as a global ambassador for Indian businesses.
The success of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also intricately linked to the strong partnership between India and the UAE. With its international operations based out of the UAE, the brand has thrived in the region, benefiting from the cultural exchange and economic collaboration between the two nations. This partnership has provided Malabar Gold & Diamonds with a solid foundation from which to pursue its ambition of becoming the world’s No.1 jewellery retailer.
As the brand continues to progress towards this monumental goal, it has already achieved notable milestones along the way. Most recently, Malabar Gold & Diamonds was ranked 19th in Deloitte’s ‘Global Powers of Luxury Goods’ report, a significant recognition that underscores its acceptance among a global customer base that appreciates the artistry of Indian-made jewellery.
On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Malabar Gold & Diamonds extends its heartfelt wishes to Indians around the world. This day is not only a celebration of the country’s achievements but also a call for unity in working towards its continued progress and prosperity.
— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com
Athulya is committed to making aging a happy, healthy, and safe experience for seniors
Discover how KIIT and KISS blend world-class infrastructure with a passion for sports, fostering elite athletes, nurturing India's future champions
The recent launch of UPI RuPay card in the UAE represents a significant step forward in the evolution of digital payments in the region
John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group, pays tribute to heritage and harmony shared between India and UAE
Atul Kumar Goel, Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank, emphasises the critical role of remittances in supporting and stabilising the Indian economy
Marking three and a half decades of unparalleled vision care, Majestic Optics celebrates its legacy with a growing network and a commitment to quality and exceptional customer service
The mutually reinforcing relationship between India and UAE has become a pivotal milestone in the history of independent India
Business setup consultants like Aurion play a crucial role in guiding global entrepreneurs through the process of establishing their presence in the UAE's thriving markets