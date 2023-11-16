Fostering Academic Excellence

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:56 AM

Emirates International School Jumeirah

Primary School

Our school has a History of Excellence, having been established in 1991 as a founding International Baccalaureate school.

In the Primary School, we offer the Primary Years Programme which is the Foundation for the remaining three programmes, from which we have a history of high attainment. Our Early Years Extended Hours Programme continues to gain popularity, with our youngest learners now participating in educational after-school activities and swimming lessons.

Our unique demographic blend of nationalities, lends itself to our Global Minded Curriculum, which supports our students and families, both academically, culturally and socially.

Our participation in sporting programmes, performing arts, and core subject interschool competitions ensures our profile continues to be prestigious in the UAE.

Our commitment to our Community extends beyond the School walls and is manifested in supporting charitable institutions, whilst providing meaningful appreciation of how one can impact the wider world and those who do not have similar access and facilities, to those which we use to our advantage.

Our longevity of success has been consistent for over 30 years and our culture will ensure this continues.

Barbara Exley, Head of Primary School,

Emirates International School Jumeirah

Emirates International School Meadows

High School

Emirates International School Meadows offers a unique opportunity for students to be part of an academic community of learning. Every student has the option to join our Middle Years and Diploma Programme. This is an external internationally recognised qualification. We also offer students the Courses option as well as BTEC Pathways. Due to a continued large waiting list, we are expanding the number of seats available to students in Years 10 and Years 12 for the next academic year. In the meantime, we have a waiting list for term two this year in all High School year groups.

We can ensure students are nurtured both socially and academically whilst attending Emirates International School Meadows. Our academic outcomes are above world average as we offer a personalised and bespoke approach to learning.

We are proud of our Very Good KHDA rating with many outstanding features. We are proud of everything our students stand for as international multicultural citizens. As a school, we have strong academic values which are shared and developed through our quality IB curriculum provision.

Andrew Williams, Head of High School,

Emirates International School Meadows