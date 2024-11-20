Exciting times for Emirates International Schools as they announce the appointment of Sir Christopher Stone and the launch of their new 50 per cent IB Diploma Programme two-year scholarship

Emirates International Schools paved the way for international education in the region, by becoming the first to implement the world-renowned International Baccalaureate curriculum. As pioneers of the IB in the region, it is commendable to see that they are offering outstanding students across Dubai the opportunity to join their prestigious IB school, through their new scholarship programme. Their newly launch IBDP Scholarship is for students registering for year 12 for academic year 2025-2026 and will cover 50 per cent of the fees for the two years of the IB Diploma Programme.

Academically strong students across Dubai are encouraged to apply for the chance to be awarded this outstanding opportunity.

By securing this scholarship, a student is taking the first step towards a brighter future. The IBDP Programme at Emirates International Schools is known for its academic rigor and admission into some of the world’s best universities. Accepted students will undertake the highly esteemed IB Diploma Programme, a qualification that opens doors to top universities around the world. Emirates International Schools, are proud of their tradition of graduates being offered admission to world-renowned institutions such as MIT, St. Andrews, Berkeley, Oxford, and Cambridge. For further information on the Emirates International School IB Scholarship Programme and to register for their upcoming Virtual Information Session, please contact the School Admissions Team. EIS Jumeirah Admissions Team: 04 348 9804

EIS Meadows Admissions Team: 04 362 9009