ESG at the Core of ruya

Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya.

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM

“Being an ethical Islamic community bank ruya accords top priority to Environment Social Governance (ESG) principles to all its operations and align with its core values of transparency, fairness and social responsibility. Our ESG policy reflects the tenets of Sustainable Islamic Finance issued by the Central Bank of the UAE. Sustainability is central to all our products and decision making,” says Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya.

One of the most recent green initiatives by ruya is ‘NatureProtect’, a unique way to save the environment as you save money.