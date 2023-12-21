ENJOY THE BEST OF DUBAI

In an exclusive interview, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE shares insights on the dynamic growth of political and trade relations between Italy and the UAE and the developments shaping this crucial partnership
Dubai Italia Experiences is a magazine dedicated to exploring a cosmopolitan city that has become a global hub for luxury. Representing top-tier values through the Italian lifestyle and the allure of authentic Made in Italy, the magazine, in partnership with Khaleej Times, aims to showcase Dubai as a capital of tomorrow, characterized by beauty and Italian style.
Available in the city's premier bookshops, hotels, clubs, and exclusive restaurants, the magazine is strategically placed in totem displays at key locations such as the entrance of DIFC, the thriving heart of Dubai, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and major events like the Dubai International Boat Show and Dubai Design Week.
Dubai Italia Experiences aims to guide readers through a Dubai where the enduring love affair with Italy is evident in every aspect of life. The magazine shares these experiences through captivating stories that provide unprecedented insights into lifestyle, restaurants, design, fashion, music, and events. These narratives come to life against futuristic backdrops such as the sail-shaped Burj al Arab, the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the iconic The Walk along the bustling beachfront overlooking the Persian Gulf, or the rooftop of the Dubai Frame.
Page after page, the magazine unfolds a vibrant cityscape described in direct and eloquent language. The visuals seamlessly complement the narrative, offering readers the opportunity to pick up and peruse a copy in the lounges of the city's finest hotels, exclusive beach clubs, and top-rated restaurants.
Browse it, photograph it and tag on Instagram,
@dubaitaliaexperiences!
In an exclusive interview, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE shares insights on the dynamic growth of political and trade relations between Italy and the UAE and the developments shaping this crucial partnership
Connecting Italian craftsmanship with UAE vision, the department is poised to make striking collaborations, building future legacies
Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security highlights Italy's initiatives towards climate change action
Italy's Export Credit Agency charts a strategic course in the global market
The significance of COP28 lied in its potential to galvanise international cooperation and pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable world
Collaboration is at the heart of the university’s ethos, helping bright minds stretch and challenge themselves as the university welcomes admissions for January and September 2024 at it’s outstanding smart campus
Navigating global mobility with expertise – Preeya Malik leads Step Global in shaping immigration futures
One prominent avenue offered by Dye Law is the exclusive EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme