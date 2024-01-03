Empowering Tomorrow's Management and Finance Leaders

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM

American University of Sharjah (AUS) is recognised as a leader in higher education, ranked among the top 25 per cent of the world’s universities by QS World University Rankings (2024). Its School of Business Administration (SBA) is number one in the UAE and among the top 200 globally for finance, business and management (2014).

This ranking is attributed to SBA’s commitment to ensuring that its programmes stay relevant in a student-focused environment. Through its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in finance and in management, Master of Science in Finance and minors in management and in finance, students are equipped with strong knowledge in business fundamentals through a curriculum that emphasises flexibility, creativity, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and social and environmental responsibility.

In its Department of Management, Strategy and Entrepreneurship and Department of Finance, SBA has been immersing students in critical dilemmas facing today’s business professionals. The school focuses on developing students’ broad knowledge of business operations as well as building targeted skills. Through theory-driven lectures, hands-on seminars and extracurricular activities, students develop and apply their skills to communicate, strategise and innovate. Grounded in an American liberal arts education, AUS’ well-rounded academic experience positions its alumni for success in any field. Today, AUS ranks first in employer reputation, second in academic reputation and third in employment outcomes in the UAE, according to QS World University Rankings (2024).

SBA focuses on experiential learning and giving students an opportunity to apply what they learn. We always aim to bridge the gap between theory and practice so students are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in the workplace. SBA is committed to building a community of professionals who combine a sense of entrepreneurship with an awareness of their social and environmental responsibilities. This is why we are constantly supporting our students through undergraduate scholarships and Graduate Research Assistantships to provide them with practical exposure to research and financial assistance during their journey." — Dr Narjess Boubakri, Dean of SBA.

As a CFA Institute Programme Partner, SBA ensures that its finance curriculum is continuously updated to incorporate the main CFA teachings. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities — including its technologically advanced Interactive Trading Floor (ITF) with 22 terminals that have the same live feeds, tools and software used by professionals in a typical DIFC or Wall Street investment firm — SBA supports student and faculty research through access to Bloomberg, Capital IQ or Thomson Reuters. SBA’s excellence in such experiential learning opportunities has seen AUS awarded Experiential Learning Partner status by Bloomberg — the first university in the region to receive this prestigious accolade.

By keeping its finger on the pulse of the economy, SBA is renowned for its close collaborations with industry partners and the establishment of endowed research chairs that has provided scholarship and leadership. SBA continues to shape the leaders of tomorrow through opportunities to engage with its world-class faculty, who are recognised for their research achievements, student enrichment experiences and much more.

To learn more about the AUS School of Business Administration, visit www.aus.edu/sba.