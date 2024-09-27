Elevating Heart Care: Burjeel Holdings’ Comprehensive Approach to Cardiac Health

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 10:01 AM

Heart disease remains one of the most significant global health challenges, contributing to high mortality rates worldwide. Burjeel Holdings’ hospitals are setting new benchmarks for cardiac care in the UAE, offering a comprehensive and patient-focused approach to treating heart conditions. By combining advanced technology, world-class medical expertise, and a deep commitment to personalised care, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, and Burjeel Day Surgery Center (BDSC), Al Reem Island, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, and Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej, are at the forefront of cardiovascular treatment.

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi: Centre for Advanced Heart Care Solutions

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has established itself as a premier destination for cardiology and cardiac surgery in the UAE. The hospital’s cardiology programme has been serving the UAE and Abu Dhabi for more than a decade-and-a-half.

From early diagnosis to advanced treatment options, a multi-disciplinary team covers the entire spectrum of cardiac care, inclusive but not limited to advanced complex coronary interventions, transplant cardiology, complex cardiac electrophysiology, device implantations, heart failure programme and cardiac imaging. Together with a comprehensive cardiac surgical programme, which covers coronary bypass, valve replacements, and aortic surgery, Burjeel Hospital is one of the region’s most versatile cardiology centres.

Equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, Burjeel Hospital offers personalised care that enhances patient outcomes while minimising the risk of complications. The hospital is also equipped to handle acute emergencies such as STEMI (heart attacks), cardiac failure and cardiogenic shock, aortic dissections and has a quick cardiac response team that ensures rapid and effective intervention.

The hospital has a state-of-the-art operation theatre complex with a dedicated 24/7 in-house team that routinely performs cardiovascular and thoracic procedures. The hospital is equipped with the most advanced machinery such as Heart Lung Machines, ECMO, Mobile ECMO, EVH and VATS to perform complex procedures with precision. Burjeel Hospital also emphasizes on primary care and preventive health checks, empowering patients to identify potential risks early and take steps toward maintaining long-term heart health.

Burjeel Pediatric Heart Center

The pediatric heart centre provides comprehensive care for congenital heart diseases and other cardiac conditions in children right from birth onwards. The centre focuses on early diagnosis of congenital cardiac conditions and appropriate planning of the course of treatment in this complex patient base. It is one of the few centres in the GCC providing pediatric structural interventions and electrophysiology procedures both as emergencies and elective.

“Our focus is on providing comprehensive cardiovascular care with special focus on critical care cardiology. From early diagnosis to advanced treatments we utilize the most advanced available technology in the market and are hence able to offer precise interventions, improving patient outcomes and long-term heart health,” said Dr. Koshy Georgey Kunnumpuram, Consultant Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology.

BMC: Leading the Way in Cardiac Sciences

BMC is a premier centre for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The hospital’s cardiac sciences programme integrates clinical expertise with advanced technology to offer a seamless, comprehensive cardiac care experience. The expert team at BMC is renowned for treating a wide range of heart conditions, including coronary artery disease, genetic cardiac disorders, and complex aortic issues.

BMC is equipped with the latest medical innovations such as Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI). These sophisticated tools aid in accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. Additionally, the use of physiological flow reserve metrics ensures that all treatment decisions are based on the most precise data available, allowing doctors to tailor therapies to the unique needs of each patient.

The hospital is also equipped with advanced technologies like Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), which support complex cardiac interventions and improve patient outcomes. Complementing these medical services is a comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation programme designed to promote long-term heart health and aid in a patient’s recovery after major procedures.

BMC also offers a dedicated pediatric cardiology programme. The centre provides comprehensive care for congenital heart diseases and other cardiac conditions in children. Using cutting-edge technology, including a dedicated pediatric biplane catheter lab, the department is equipped to handle the most complex cardiac conditions in children.

“At BMC, we believe that personalised care combined with cutting-edge technology is key to ensuring the best outcomes for our cardiac patients. Our multidisciplinary approach allows us to address even the most complex heart conditions with precision and compassion,” said Dr. Wissam Al Sahli, HOD and Consultant Interventional Cardiology.

Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah: Advanced Cardiac Care

Burjeel Specialty Hospital’s Cardiology Programme offers advanced cardiac care to patients, combining both non-invasive and invasive cardiology services. Its highly experienced cardiologists use the latest diagnostic techniques, including treadmill tests, echocardiography, and Holter monitoring, to evaluate and manage heart conditions with precision.

One of the hospital's distinguishing features is its commitment to preventive cardiology, which aims to identify heart disease risks before they become severe. This focus is complemented by a robust cardiac rehabilitation programme that helps patients recover from procedures such as coronary angiography and angioplasty. The hospital offers advanced procedures, including pacemaker insertion, coronary angioplasty, and rotational atherectomy. "We are dedicated to offering advanced cardiac care tailored to each patient. Our combination of non-invasive diagnostics and cutting-edge interventions allows us to detect and treat heart conditions with great accuracy," said Dr. Mohammed M Sulieman, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist. BDSC: Quick and Efficient Cardiac Treatments For patients who prefer minimally invasive procedures without the need for prolonged hospital stays, BDSC is an excellent option. The centre offers diagnostic and minimal interventional cardiology services that allow patients to return home the same day. This model of care is particularly suited for patients with less complex heart conditions who require quick and efficient treatment. The hospital provides comprehensive cardiac diagnostics, including Electrocardiogram (ECG), Stress ECG tests (TMT), and advanced echocardiograms with Doppler, 2D, and 3D imaging for both adults and children. Non-invasive methods like calcium scoring and Holter monitoring (from 24 hours to two weeks and live Holter rhythm transmission) help assess heart conditions without catheter-based procedures. Other services include cardiac CT for coronary angiograms and LV function, event recorders, pulmonary function tests, ankle-brachial index assessments, pacemaker analysis, and blood tests to evaluate heart attack risks. "Our goal at BDSC is to provide efficient and minimally invasive cardiac care, enabling patients to receive high-quality treatment and return to their daily lives as quickly as possible, without compromising on the quality of care," said Dr. Virendra Kumar Misra, Specialist Cardiovascular Disease.

On the occasion of World Heart Day, the cardiac departments of Burjeel Hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Asharej, and Sharjah will offer round-the-clock clinics dedicated to preventive health checks.