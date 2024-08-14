Economy Shows Great Strength

Muhammad Iqbal Dawood, Chairman

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai provides a platform to Pakistani businesses to expand and explore new opportunities in the UAE to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, its top official says.

Muhammad Iqbal Dawood, Chairman, PBC Dubai, said his organisation aimed at positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global market and supports the business community to expand their presence in the UAE and region.

He said the Pakistan economy has shown great strength despite facing many challenges. He suggested that the country can turn its trade zones into powerful drivers of economic growth, ensure fair competition, and protect the revenue that is essential for our nation’s development.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you see the role of PBC Dubai in promoting Pakistan economy?

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai plays a crucial role in boosting Pakistan’s economy by connecting businesses between Pakistan and the UAE. It provides a platform for Pakistani businesses to expand and explore new opportunities. By hosting networking events, informative sessions, and collaborations, PBC Dubai promotes Pakistani enterprises and attracts foreign investment.

Our members’ contributions are significant. They bring innovation, share market insights, and support business development, helping Pakistan grow economically. Through these efforts, PBC Dubai strengthens the economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global market.

What is your strategy to address the members’ concerns to strengthen their business ventures in the UAE?

To help PBC Dubai members start or strengthen their businesses in the UAE, we will foster networking and collaboration through regular events, workshops, and mentorship programs. We facilitate open dialogue among members to discuss business challenges and brainstorm solutions. Strengthening ties with UAE government agencies will keep members updated on regulations and support.

We’ll provide market research, legal advice, financial planning, and other tailored business support services. Digital platforms will enable continuous engagement, while showcasing member success stories will inspire our community.

How do you see the role of PBC Dubai in strengthening UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations?

As the Chairman of the PBC Dubai, I view our role in strengthening UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations as pivotal. The PBC Dubai serves as a vital bridge, facilitating trade and investment opportunities between the two nations. Our efforts not only enhance economic ties but also foster cultural understanding and mutual respect, ultimately contributing to the robust and dynamic partnership between the UAE and Pakistan.

How do you see the future of Pak economy after the new government’s first budget in June?

The Pakistan economy has shown great strength despite challenges. With the new government’s first budget, there’s hope for a brighter future. This budget focuses on important economic reforms and growth plans, which could help stabilise and boost the economy. By tackling key issues and creating a better environment for investment, this budget might be just what Pakistan needs to unlock its full economic potential. The road ahead will need ongoing effort and flexibility, but this budget offers a hopeful start for a more prosperous future.

Currently, Pakistan is facing significant challenges, with power shortages, foreign exchange issues, smuggling across borders, and bureaucratic obstacles being the most pressing concerns. The power problem, in particular, has become a major issue impacting businesses and daily life. We understand that the Prime Minister is taking this issue very seriously, and based on our information, there are active efforts to address the power crisis, with hopes that it will be resolved soon.

Regarding the foreign exchange situation, we have been proactive in providing suggestions and identifying gaps that need to be addressed. Our goal is to contribute positively by offering practical solutions that can help stabilise the foreign exchange market.

In addition to this, we are planning to engage directly with key government officials through scheduled visits. During these discussions, we aim to present the concerns and challenges faced by businesspeople both in Pakistan and abroad. By advocating for the business community, we hope to facilitate meaningful changes that will ease these difficulties, promote economic stability, and support the growth of businesses in Pakistan.

Which sectors are expected to perform better and drive Pakistan economy this year?

This year, Pakistan’s economy will likely grow thanks to a few important sectors. The technology sector will bring new ideas and improve how businesses operate. The agriculture sector will boost food production with modern methods. Also, the energy sector will improve energy supplies and support industries by investing in renewable energy. These areas will help strengthen Pakistan’s economy and lead to a brighter future.

The current agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in Pakistan include a clause known as “capacity payments.” This clause requires the government to pay IPPs for their available capacity, regardless of whether the power is actually used or not. This arrangement has put a significant financial burden on the government, contributing to the overall cost of electricity and increasing the national debt.

We propose revisiting these agreements with the IPPs to renegotiate and remove the capacity payment clauses. Instead, payments should be made only for the power that is actually utilized. This change would ensure that the government and, ultimately, the consumers, are only paying for the electricity they use, leading to more efficient resource management and reducing unnecessary financial strain on the economy. This renegotiation could also help lower electricity costs for consumers, making energy more affordable and sustainable in the long term.

What are the main challenges for the economy, and what do you recommend to address these issues?

Economies face several big challenges, such as rising prices, high unemployment, too much debt, growing inequality, trade conflicts, and fast-changing technology. To tackle these problems, central banks can manage inflation, and governments can create jobs and cut debt by investing in projects and education. Reducing inequality involves improving access to education and fair wages. Resolving trade issues requires diplomatic efforts and fair trade deals. Investing in education for new technologies can help workers adapt. Solving these challenges needs careful planning and smart policies As a business leader, I see that the growth of our trade zones is being held back by too much bureaucracy. These hurdles aren’t just small problems — they are serious barriers that slow down progress, increase costs, and scare off potential investors. To truly grow our trade zones, we need to cut through this red tape, simplify processes, and create a business-friendly environment that encourages efficiency and expansion. Smuggling is another major issue that’s hurting our economy. It disrupts legal trade and causes us to lose valuable revenue from import duties and taxes, making it harder to meet our financial goals. We need to take strong action — by tightening border controls, improving cooperation between agencies, and using advanced technology to track and stop smuggling. By addressing these issues directly, we can turn our trade zones into powerful drivers of economic growth, ensure fair competition, and protect the revenue that is essential for our nation’s development. Now is the time to act, and the results will benefit our entire economy. Become a PBC member Those interested can apply for membership via the online form on the PBC official website www.pbcdubai.ae, or contact Ms. Ellanie, Office Manager, on officemanager@pbcdubai.ae or. Shahid Iftikhar, Executive Assistant, on info@pbcdubai.ae. For further assistance contact Mr Shahid at +971 56 949 6775 Membership categories Category A: Dubai-based Pakistani Corporate Business Membership Membership in this category is open to Pakistani businesses registered in Dubai, either independently or in affiliation with a UAE National or with a UAE Corporate body. Category B: Dubai-based Pakistani Individual Membership Membership in this category is open to all Pakistani nationals who are working in Dubai, except individuals that qualify as the representative of Dubai based Pakistani Corporate Member. Objectives of PBC Dubai Promote trade, commerce and investment between the two countries.

Facilitate businessmen who are interested in investing in Dubai and other freezones in the UAE in all possible ways by providing them information in various avenues.

Introduce Pakistani products to business houses in the UAE, especially in Dubai for investment and for joint venture in Pakistan.

Organise exhibitions in Dubai to promote Pakistani products is another salient feature. At PBC Dubai exhibit, chamber members can participate and display their products.

