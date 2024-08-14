Dubai Chambers support Pakistani businesses to accelerate in the UAE

Mian Umar Ibrahim, Chairman, MIH Group

The MIH group has been part of the journey for over 50 years. It is one of the leading and most reliable suppliers of building materials in the GCC. Ensuring a reliable supply of building materials is crucial for construction projects. To strive in the market, the group monitors market trends, new products, price fluctuations, and potential supply chain disruptions that could affect the availability of building materials. The group consists of its retail and logistics infrastructure, which includes multiple branches and 25,000 sqm of retail space. We focus on supplying different types of aluminium profiles, sheets, glass, HPL, and all varieties of MDF, timber, plywood, ACP, wall panels and all types of accessories. It pleases us to share our success and synergy, which we’ve gained over 5 decades. MIH Group will remain an active participant in UAE and will find new markets to explore. The group strives to become the best performer in the industry through leadership and mutual synergy.

Today, we commemorate the day our beloved nation emerged as an independent and sovereign state. May the spirit of independence always inspire us to work towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

CHAMPION GROUP

“Pakistan Independence Day is the nation’s most beloved national holiday with millions of Pakistanis across the globe coming together to mark the anniversary of the birth of our nation. I would like to extend my wishes to all Pakistanis across the globe, on the occasion of its 78th Independence Day. Our company Champion Group is actively involved with all major social entities across the UAE and I am proud of our strong association and support to the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), Pakistan Professionals Wing (PPW), and others,” says Shabbir Merchant, Chairman of Champion Group

“At Champion, we provide cutting-edge visual communication solutions across the GCC, dominating the market for high-impact signage, graphics, media and digital interactive solutions to all major industries. Innovation, customer service and the highest quality standards have been the cornerstones of our success for over 34 promising years. Our specialised companies, Champion Neon and Champion Digital offer turnkey solutions to corporate and SME clients. We have launched Champion Advertising, specialising in event and exhibition solutions for clients participating in major trade shows. Our esteemed clients include numerous Pakistani brands and businesses in the UAE,” says Shoaib Merchant, Director, Champion Group

“Champion Digital strives to provide the most innovative digital advertising and interactive solutions. Our dynamic solutions include the latest and highest quality indoor/outdoor LED screens, flexible and transparent displays, Digital Signage LCDs, Interactive kiosks and rental solutions for events and exhibitions. The latest additions to our offerings include service and advertising robots, kinetic display solutions and Hologram Ads. Elevate your brand with Champion!” says Shazil Merchant, Director, Champion Group.

Mustafa Hemani, CEO of Hemani Group

HEMANI GROUP

To say that Hemani Group is now one of the leading manufacturers of natural and herbal products would be an understatement, especially when one considers the achievements of the dynamic personality of Mustafa Hemani, CEO of Hemani Group. Joining the business in the year 1986, his vision and entrepreneurship have made Hemani one of the largest Pakistani brands renowned internationally with over 1,800 products in more than 85+ countries worldwide. The success has not gone unnoticed. Hemani was presented a gold medal for the ‘Businessman of the Year’ by the President of Pakistan in 2019. The brand has won multiple awards in a row over several years, like ‘The Best Exporter’ and ‘The Brand of the Year’.

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO, Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group

SHAIKH MOHD. SAEED GROUP

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, a business leader with a profound sense of heritage and responsibility stands at the helm of the Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group. The Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group traces its roots back to 1954 when the late Shaikh Mohd. Saeed, a visionary in the fragrance industry, established the company. As one of the pioneers in perfume manufacturing in the UAE, Shaikh Mohd. Saeed was instrumental in shaping the industry during its early days. He opened Al Souk, Deira’s first perfume shop under the Al Hunaidi brand marking the beginning of what would become a legacy of excellence in perfumery. Today, under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, the Group has evolved into a prominent player on the global stage. Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh remains focused on driving growth while upholding the core values that have been the hallmark of the company.

DECOREX

Decorex, a prominent supplier of printing and packaging materials in the UAE, operates under the esteemed Tatlah Group. The Tatlah Group of Companies is a dynamic business conglomerate, excelling in various sectors including luxury packaging, air conditioning, and logistics. Established in 2009 by the visionary entrepreneur Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, Decorex has expanded its product portfolio to include PU leather, paper and board, hi-touch velvet, adhesives, jewelry display and box-making materials and a wide range of packaging materials. On the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day, we extend our heartfelt wishes for peace and prosperity to our beloved homeland. We pledge to continue our efforts towards the betterment of Pakistani community in UAE. We also express our gratitude to the UAE for its unwavering support in fostering Pakistan’s stability and growth.

DESIGN HUB BUILDING

Design Hub Building was established in 2003. For over 21 years, it provided top-notch design and construction services, making the ideal choice for anyone looking for quality construction solutions in the UAE. Design Hub is continually constructing commercial buildings, residential buildings and luxury villas in the UAE. Currently, involved in several prominent projects across Dubai, including residential villas in Jumeirah, Dubai Hills and residential building in (Arjan) Al Barsha South. The commitment to quality and attention to detail has earned them a reputation as one of the most reliable construction companies in the region.

This Independence Day company honour and congratulate the people of Pakistan! May the spirit of unity, progress, and resilience guide our nation toward a prosperous building future filled with peace and success for everyone.

Diwan Fakhruddin, Group Chairman, Fakhri Group of Companies FAKHRI GROUP OF COMPANIES Since its inception, Fakhri Group has been unwavering in its commitment towards Pakistan’s growth and development and takes immense pride in the milestones the company has achieved together. Under the visionary leadership of Diwan Fakhruddin, who has dedicated 39 years to representing numerous Principal Companies, Fakhri Group has been at the forefront of the growth and development of HVAC products and Renewable Energy. The business has flourished, expanding to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Qatar. At the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, the Fakhri Group extends warm and heartfelt greetings to our resilient and vibrant nation. As proud Pakistanis, the company stand united, transcending all differences, and work towards a nation that stands as a beacon of hope to the world. The strength lies in unity, and progress stems from the determination. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! Together, we rise! Majid Rasheed, Managing Director, Star Paper Mill (SPM) Paper Industry LLC STAR PAPER MILL (SPM) PAPER INDUSTRY LLC Star Paper Mill, located in ICAD, Abu Dhabi, is involved in manufacturing and delivering premium quality tissue paper with an impressive capacity of 34,000 tonnes per annum. The company ensures that the highest quality of virgin tissue paper crosses both local and international boundaries. Star Paper Mill is flourishing under the reigns of Majid Rasheed, Managing Director, who is a pioneer in the industry of paper in the UAE and brings with him a solid 30 years of experience. Star Paper announced the setting up of a new kraft paper mill with an investment of Dh200 million, to be located in KEZAD. This new mill will be based on circular economy principles, aligning with the new sustainability initiatives envisioned by the leaders of the UAE. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2024. Star Paper Mill is committed to sustainability and innovation. With the introduction of a recycled kraft paper mill, the company aims to reinforce its position as a responsible and forward-thinking industry leader, contributing to the preservation of the environment. It’s safe to say, Star shines high! Shehzad Rasool, Chairman, Multitrans Logistics MULTITRANS LOGISTICS On behalf of the entire Multitrans Logistics team, we extend our heartfelt wishes to all our Pakistani brothers and sisters across the globe on this momentous occasion of Independence Day.* Since our inception in 2011, Multitrans Logistics has been dedicated to delivering world-class logistics and supply chain solutions, meticulously crafted to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Headquartered in the dynamic city of Dubai, UAE, we have built an extensive global network that allows us to collaborate closely with esteemed partners around the world. Our mission is to offer unparalleled excellence in transportation and logistics, ensuring that every service we provide is executed with the highest level of expertise and professionalism. Khawar Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Generaltec and Green Square Electric Devices Trading Group. GENERALTEC AND GREEN SQUARE ELECTRIC DEVICES TRADING GROUP

Khawar Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Generaltec and Green Square Electric Devices Trading Group (the leading brand of UAE and Gulf States) has said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day that this day reminds us of the commitment that we have made with our martyrs. Not only we should renew our commitments, but we should also besiege our pledge to see how steadfast we have been in our pledge. A brighter and more progressive Pakistan is not possible without individual efforts, but all as a nation have to work hard without discrimination. We have to forget all the differences among us (be it religious, linguistic or racial) and must have to give priority to Pakistan first. Green Square Electric Devices Trading has been continuously serving its esteemed customers in Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Qatar and other GCC regions. The company’s motto is to provide our customers with quality home products at low cost.