DP World Expanding its Presence in Brazil

In the latest development, the UAE-based company has joined forces with Brazilian railway operator Rumo to build a new terminal at the Port of Santos

DP World, a leading global port operator based in the UAE, has been focusing on expanding its presence in the Latin American market, particularly in Brazil. It’s presence in Brazil has been instrumental in driving international trade and supporting the country’s export-import activities.

In the latest development, DP World has joined forces with Brazilian railway operator Rumo to build a new terminal at the Port of Santos, to handle 12.5 million tonnes a year of grains and fertilizers, positioning the port as Brazil’s primary trade gateway and a key hub for South America.

Rumo estimates the total investment for the construction of this state-of-the-art facility at $500 million, which will be financed through a combination of Rumo’s resources, loans, and potential strategic partnerships. This is in addition to recent investments in DP World container handling facilities increasing capacity from 1.2 million TEUs to 1.4 million TEUs, while expanding the size of the quay from 1,100 metres to 1,300 metres.

Once complete, the new terminal will handle nine million tonnes of grains and 3.5 million tonnes of fertilizers a year. With construction expected to take 30 months, all other services including container handling at Santos will continue, with no impact to container handling operations.

The new terminal marks DP World’s fourth round of investment since operations began in Brazil in 2013. It comes at a crucial time with the port achieving record cargo movements in January, handling 11.9 million tonnes of cargo. Bulk solids, such as sugar and soy, accounted for 5 million tonnes, up 13.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Port of Santos. In the last 10 years, DP World Santos has handled over 5,200 vessels, more than 7.4 million TEUs, over 9.5 million tonnes of pulp bales, over 123,000 TEUs of cross-docking cargoes, and over 4 million gate transactions. DP World’s investment has had a positive impact on the Brazilian economy, creating jobs, improving port efficiency, and attracting new business opportunities. The company’s focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility has also been a key factor in its success in Brazil, with initiatives to reduce emissions, conserve water, and promote renewable energy sources.

Overall, DP World’s investment in Brazil is a testament to the company’s commitment to driving economic growth and development through innovative port management solutions. With its track record of success and expertise in the global logistics industry, DP World is well positioned to continue expanding its presence in Brazil and contributing to the country’s prosperity.