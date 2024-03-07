Discover the Future of Home Mobility

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 11:47 AM

LIFT FOR A DREAM HOME: The Gen2 Home is the ideal platform lift for any type of single-family home or building with moderate traffic, in new construction projects and the renovation of existing buildings. It has a maximum rise of six stops over 15 metres.

Mohammed Al Qaisi, Managing Director, Gulf, Middle East and CIS countries.

EXCLUSIVE TECHNOLOGY: The Gen2 Home is the first platform lift for buildings with low traffic that incorporates the Gen2 traction system patented by Otis. The compact machine, with a weight of 53 kg, is housed in the hoist way, which means a machine room is no longer necessary, thus offering the potential of considerable construction savings. Flexible steel belts coated in polyurethane replace traditional steel ropes and are 20 per cent lighter and last up to three times longer.

SAFETY: In the event of an electrical power cut, the automatic rescue system moves the lift to a landing, avoiding the possibility of trapped passengers. As an option, the Gen2 Home can be equipped with an independent power system that can, in case of a sudden power cut, make up to 10 trips without connection to the grid.

GLOBAL SERVICE: Otis offers you a complete service, providing advice right from the start of the project: preliminary study, installation, legal information, auxiliary works, final completion of the work, startup of the platform lift and maintenance of the equipment. The specific maintenance program created by Otis for this platform lift guarantees top performance. Where necessary, and in unforeseeable situations, Otis has a 24-hour telephone service for breakdowns. We also offer an optional, exclusive ‘Elite Service’ which allows possible malfunctions to be detected before they occur and resolved using online monitoring. There is a choice of surfaces and colours so you can customise the ambience of your Gen2 Home.

COMFORT: The Gen2 Home provides an exceptionally smooth, quiet ride thanks to the polyurethane-coated steel belts that eliminate metal to metal noise. The smooth startup and deceleration as well as the outstanding stopping accuracy, provided by the variable frequency drive, make the Gen2 Home the perfect platform lift for the home.