Daikin celebrates 100 years of innovation at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

From (L to R) Tuna Gulenc, regional vice-president of Daikin MEA and Hasan Onder, president of Daikin Türkiye and Daikin MEA

Daikin, a global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, celebrated its 100th anniversary in Dubai with a special event at the Museum of the Future, followed by an immersive drone show at the Palm Jumeirah.

The event highlighted a century of groundbreaking technological innovations, with Daikin hosting a conference at the Museum of the Future titled ‘100 Years of Innovating Tomorrow’s Comfort’. Distinguished speakers and panellists discussed the company’s future innovations as it embarks on the next 100 years. The event featured Dr. Noah Raford, a futurist and expert in future studies, strategic foresight, innovation, and project management, who has contributed significantly to the UAE's future-focused initiatives. The evening culminated in a stunning 10-minute drone show over Dubai’s skyline, with the Daikin logo illuminating the night sky.

Highlighting Daikin’s commitment to innovation, the event showcased the company’s pivotal role in supporting sustainable growth across the MEA region. Discussions focused on Daikin’s contributions to regional infrastructure, and energy-efficient solutions for sectors like food security, urban development, and data centre cooling. The event explored emerging trends such as consumer demand for greener products, customer-centric strategies, and the role of AI in enhancing operational efficiency.

Daikin celebrates 100-year anniversary

Hasan Onder, president of Daikin Türkiye and Daikin Middle East and Africa, said: “As Daikin marks 100 years of innovation, we celebrate our journey of advancing HVAC-R solutions that have transformed the way people live and work around the world. Our legacy is built on a commitment to sustainability and technological leadership, and we continue to lead the change in providing energy-efficient, environmentally friendly solutions. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to creating healthier, more comfortable spaces for communities across the globe, while driving further progress in the industry.” Tuna Gulenc, regional vice-president of Daikin Middle East and Africa said: “Daikin has achieved remarkable growth and market leadership, particularly in the Middle East and Africa region through a strong commitment to innovation and energy-efficient solutions. By embracing local citizenship and adapting to unique cultural and environmental needs, we at Daikin ensure that our solutions and products are finely tuned to the specific demands of each region. As we mark this extraordinary milestone, we remain focused on shaping Daikin’s next century of advancing sustainable solutions and innovating products. Looking ahead, we will continue to collaborate with regional partners to support economic growth and knowledge transfer and ensure healthier and more comfortable environments through our efforts.” Dr Noah Raford, a futurist and managing partner at EMIR Intelligence, delivered a keynote on strategy and innovation at Daikin's 100th anniversary celebration. Reflecting on Daikin’s remarkable achievement, he stated: “The probability of a company surviving more than 100 years is less than 1/1000th of a per cent. Daikin’s continued success is a testament to its resilience, adaptability, and visionary leadership in an ever-changing world. As a futurist, Daikin’s journey is an inspiring example of how organisations can navigate the kinds of profound shifts which await us all. The next century will demand even greater innovation and purpose-driven leadership to tackle the challenges ahead - in particular climate change - and help us seize opportunities for creating a better world.” In regions with extreme climates like the Middle East, air conditioning is essential to modern life, and Daikin has transformed indoor comfort, boosting health, safety, and productivity. Today, it plays a key role in maintaining healthy environments and supporting industries such as healthcare, data centres, and urban development. Through innovations in air purification and ventilation, Daikin continues to enhance comfort and health while leading the future of indoor climate control.

As Daikin enters its second century, the company remains steadfast in its mission to lead with purpose-driven innovation. Building on advancements in low-GWP refrigerants, energy-efficient solutions, and IoT-enabled systems, Daikin is poised to redefine industry standards and continue enhancing the quality of life and well-being worldwide through sustainable practices, advanced technology, and strong community engagement.