Daikin Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation

Daikin, a global brand for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration, is poised to expand its presence in the region on rising demand of its energy-efficient quality products, says its senior executive.

Tuna Gulenc, Regional Vice-President, Daikin MEA, said the company has established its strong base in the UAE as the emirate is a gateway to the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Western markets.

“As we continue to expand in the UAE and the broader region, we are increasing our operations, growing our workforce, and strengthening our sales and distribution networks. Additionally, we are introducing new services to meet evolving market demands,” Gulenc said during an interview.

Daikin, which was set up in 1924 by Akira Yamada as a business manufacturing parts for aircraft, established itself as a strong global brand for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It is celebrating 100 years of innovation this year and reaffirms its commitment to continue innovation and expand into new areas of consumer-oriented segments.

“At Daikin, introducing new products and technologies is part of our DNA, and that’s why we have existed for 100 years. Thanks to our core values of trust, partnerships, and innovation, combined with our focus on heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration, we continue to innovate across our product portfolio and bring new technologies to the market to improve people's health and comfort,” Gulenc said.

With the increasing demand for air conditioning units due to a rise in building construction, managing energy consumption is critical and Daikin is addressing these challenges by continuously introducing more energy-efficient products to minimise energy requirements.

Another priority at Daikin is to reduce the environmental impact of refrigerants used in air conditioning systems. Daikin is actively developing and implementing eco-friendly refrigerants with lower Global Warming Potential (GWP), ensuring a more sustainable approach.

“Daikin is also leading the way by introducing new technologies to transform the market practice from a combustion-based heating system to more environment-friendly and efficient systems. We also continue to innovate and expand into new areas, such as refrigeration for food security.”

Daikin’s milestones

Between World War I and World War II, Japan faced a period of profound change and difficulty. It was during this time, in 1924, that Daikin was founded, integrating expertise in three core technologies — electronics, mechanics, and chemical technology. These areas form the foundation of the company's innovation and strength. This synergy is symbolised in the Daikin logo, represented by a triangle.

Established at a time when global cities were on the rise, Daikin invested significantly in air-conditioning, starting with a focus on the Japanese market. Soon after, Daikin began to eye global expansion and began exporting its products to the rest of the world.

After half a century, it established a base in Europe, starting first in Malta, and then Belgium with small manufacturing operations, which later led to the establishment of a very strong distribution network in Europe, including Italy, France, Portugal, and the UK. It later trained the technicians and created an air conditioning culture. After that, Daikin acquired distributors and expanded its network.

Between 1974 and 2005, Daikin subsequently became the number one brand in Europe for air conditioning. At the same time, Daikin expanded to China, starting first with a small factory, later expanding its operations to establish an air conditioning culture in China too.

The largest milestones in Daikin's more recent history are its acquisitions. In 2006, Daikin acquired a large Malaysia-based company called OYL, owners of McQuay and AAF, part of one of the world's largest chiller manufacturers. In 2012, Daikin acquired the largest air conditioning player in North America, Goodman, for almost $3.7 billion, which was an important milestone for expanding across North America. Today, Daikin's revenue in North America is more than $10 billion.

“Daikin also acquired local manufacturing company Airfel in Turkey, in 2011. Today, Daikin Turkey has close to $1 billion in operations, with a huge factory exporting to Europe. Daikin is established globally, with more than 180 factories worldwide.”

Daikin MEA's Headquarters in JAFZA with Installed solar panels.

The Middle East foray

Gulenc said Daikin began its operations in the Middle East through independent distributors, but localisation has always been a key focus in our business development strategy.

“In 2006, we established our first office in Dubai, UAE, with a small team of employees. Since then, we have gradually expanded our operations in the country, and today, we have 750 employees in MEA.

“In 2013, we launched a joint venture in Saudi Arabia, followed by the start of operations in Egypt in 2016. In 2020, we established a presence in Qatar, and more recently, we opened offices in Africa, with locations in Nigeria and Morocco in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Additionally, we established two factories in the GCC: one in JAFZA, UAE, in 2014 and another in Saudi Arabia in 2022,” he said.

In reply to a question why Daikin established its base in the UAE, Gulenc said the country is a strategic location, has a conducive environment for investment with availability of talent and skills in the country.

“We chose Dubai as our regional hub due to its access to a highly skilled and diverse talent pool, along with a business-friendly environment supported by favourable government policies. Managing operations across 54 countries from Dubai allows us to benefit from the city’s multicultural workforce, which includes speakers of English, French, and Arabic. Additionally, Dubai's strategic location enables us to tap into talent from Southeast Asia, further strengthening Daikin's operations in the region,” he said.

While Daikin is already well established in the B2B sector, he said the UAE is becoming an increasingly important market due to its population growth and booming real estate sector. “This growth is driving higher demand for air conditioning units, as well as a growing need to refurbish older systems that are 10 to 15 years old.”

Expanding Presence

Gulenc said Daikin will continue to expand its footprint next year due to rising demand of its energy-efficient quality products worldwide.

“At Daikin, our expansion is an ongoing journey. For instance, in the UAE, we started with a small office, and later we expanded our sales network, recruited more people, and trained more technicians,” he said.

“Our factory went from small to large, expanding our product range. As we look to the future, we endeavour to expand the number of countries that we are established in, adopting a localisation approach to our expansion efforts, meaning we will work with and invest in the local community,” he said.

To a question, he said Daikin will expand its manufacturing facilities in the region.

“In 2025, we plan to further expand our manufacturing operations in the region. While we already have factories in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we aim to broaden the scope of our production capabilities and increase our workforce. Additionally, we are exploring opportunities to expand into new regions, particularly North Africa,” he said.

About the rising demand of energy-efficient products, he said the Middle East is a core market for Daikin because of the region’s climate and environment.

“When it comes to the Middle East region, it is fair to say that one cannot imagine living in a space without air conditioning. With that said, every building has an air-conditioning unit, however, the focus now is on making these units more energy efficient. Driven by consumer demand and government regulations, manufacturers like us are working to deliver more energy-efficient solutions, and this is where we see demand growing,” he said.

Daikin celebrated its 100-year anniversary in Dubai with a special event at the Museum of the Future, showcasing a century of groundbreaking innovations and its commitment to providing sustainable, energy-efficient solutions, followed by an immersive drone show at the Palm Jumeirah.

Sustainable Solutions Gulenc said Daikin is a true global leader in climate solutions as its team of specialists meet the needs of every region, climate and culture by providing control over the four elements of air including temperature, humidity, airflow and cleanliness. “Daikin actively innovates, and purses valued partnerships to create environmentally responsible solutions for a brighter, more sustainable future. In line with our strategic management plan Fusion 25, we are working toward achieving Net Zero by 2050. “In line with these efforts, as a global leader in the manufacturing of HVAC-R products, we work hard to limit the environmental impact of our products with a comprehensive approach throughout the refrigerant and equipment lifecycle. Our energy efficient and sustainable solutions include the use of lower global warming refrigerants like R-32, which lower greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining cooling performance,” he said. “Our inverter technology, meanwhile, optimises energy consumption by adjusting compressor speed in real-time based on cooling demand. This enhances refrigeration efficiency, reduces energy use and carbon emissions, and helps maintain optimal storage conditions in food processing and distribution. “We also utilise IoT technology to offer advanced connectivity solutions for real-time monitoring and management of HVAC-R systems. This enables proactive maintenance and performance optimisation, reducing energy waste and preventing failures, which is essential for consistent supply chain conditions.” Eager to learn from society and continue to grow together, he said Daikin will continue to invest in R&D efforts and work with academic institutions and other various industry-leaders to drive innovations across air quality, energy efficiency, and environmental solutions. Acquisitions, Performance In 2024, the Middle East and Africa continued to be among Daikin's fastest-growing regions, experiencing a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent over the past five years. This growth has been driven by several major project wins in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are notable not only for their scale but also for their complexity in terms of execution, product specifications, and energy efficiency requirements. Regarding acquiring any new company, he said there is no specific acquisition that can be highlighted now but acquisitions are always on Daikin’s expansion strategy. “Our global headquarters are continuously exploring new technologies and business ventures,” he said. To illustrate, Daikin has successfully completed several acquisitions in recent years, including OYL Industries and Goodman in North America, Airfel in Turkey, and refrigeration companies, Zanotti and AHT, all of which have contributed to strengthening our portfolio. To a question about CSR and ESG initiatives in the region, he said Daikin Middle East and Africa’s commitment to Africa extends beyond product provision. “By establishing training centres and collaborating with local institutions, the company is empowering local communities through skills development and job creation. This fosters a skilled workforce capable of installing and servicing energy-efficient HVAC systems, addressing the continent's growing cooling needs while minimizing environmental impact,” he said. Daikin Middle East and Africa has significantly expanded its footprint in Africa since establishing its first sales office in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2020. A cornerstone of its growth strategy has been the establishment of state-of-the-art training centres in partnership with local entities. These centres, located in Nigeria (in partnership with Nigeria Etiwa Tech Ltd in 2022 and FSD in 2024), Morocco (with OFPPT in 2024), and Côte d'Ivoire (with DMDC in 2024), are equipped with cutting-edge facilities to foster a skilled workforce proficient in the installation, maintenance, and repair of Daikin's advanced HVAC solutions. About the R&D budget, he said Daikin has been increasing its spending on research and development to sustain its lead role in heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration. “At Daikin, we draw on the R&D capabilities of our major production bases around the world as well as our integrated product development system, which comprises our regional sales and procurement functions, to develop and manufacture products that cater to the diverse needs of each region,” he said. “Our yearly R&D Investment is approximately ¥100 billion ($700 million), this may vary slightly based on annual revenue and strategic initiatives.” Gulenc said.

