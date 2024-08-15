Craving for Indian Flavours?

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:28 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM

If you’ve been missing the vibrant and diverse flavours of Indian cuisine in the UAE, worry no more. Let me introduce you to a gem that will transport you straight to the bustling lanes of Delhi. Nestled in the heart of Karama, Tummytales is a cosy haven for authentic North Indian cuisine, offering a true home-away-from-home experience for food enthusiasts.

Upon entering Tummytales, you’re greeted by an ambience that evokes the warmth and charm of Delhi’s street food scene. The restaurant’s decor is understated yet inviting, reflecting the essence of traditional Punjabi eateries. The small, intimate space adds to the feeling of being in a beloved local spot rather than a high-end restaurant. It’s the perfect setting for indulging in the rich, aromatic flavours of North India.

One of the standout dishes at Tummytales is their Chur Chur Naan, a true masterpiece. Made with desi ghee and stuffed with a generous filling of paneer, this naan is a revelation. The naan’s exterior is crisp and slightly charred, while the inside is soft and bursting with a savoury paneer mixture. Served with white makhan (white butter), it melts in your mouth with every bite. It’s an experience that’s as much about texture as it is about flavour, and it’s hard to find anything that matches its perfection.

Another must-try is their old-school Punjabi-style Butter Chicken. This dish is the epitome of comfort food, featuring tender chicken pieces cooked in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce. The sauce is perfectly spiced, with just the right amount of heat to complement the buttery goodness of the dish. Pair this with a piece of their buttery naan and some pickled onions, and you have a meal that’s both hearty and heartwarming.

During my visit, I had the pleasure of sampling several dishes. The Chola Bhatura, a classic combination of spicy chickpeas and deep-fried bread, was a delightful treat. Each bite was bursting with bold flavours, and the bhatura was light and fluffy, a perfect match for the flavorful chola.

The Amritsar Fish, another highlight, showcased the restaurant’s dedication to authentic preparation. The fish was marinated in a blend of spices and fried to crisp perfection, delivering a taste that’s both tangy and savoury.

The Malai Broccoli was a pleasant surprise, offering a creamy and mildly spiced twist on the classic vegetable dish. The broccoli was perfectly cooked, maintaining a slight crunch while being enveloped in a rich, creamy sauce.

Despite trying all these delightful dishes, my top favourites were undeniably the Chur Chur Naan and the Butter Chicken. The naan, with its paneer stuffing and generous use of desi ghee, was the highlight of the meal. The Butter Chicken, with its luxurious, creamy sauce and tender chicken, was comfort food at its finest.

Tummytales is more than just a restaurant; it’s a sensory experience. The air is filled with tantalizing aromas of spices, and the flavours are both authentic and expertly crafted. The cosy, unpretentious setting allows you to truly savour the food and immerse yourself in the experience. If you’re yearning for an authentic taste of Delhi right here in the UAE, Tummytales is your destination. With its genuine flavours, warm atmosphere, and top-notch dishes, it’s a place where food and senses come together in perfect harmony. Menu that Serves All Tummy Tales is renowned not just for its warm, inviting atmosphere, but also for its extraordinary menu. Among its standout offerings is the UAE's largest tandoori paratha, available in a variety of flavours such as Aloo, Aloo Pyaaz, Gobi, and Mix Veg. This unique item promises a delightful experience for those craving traditional Indian bread with a twist. For fitness enthusiasts, the restaurant has thoughtfully curated options like Malai Broccoli, providing a healthy yet flavorful choice. The menu also boasts an impressive selection of tandoori dishes, including succulent Tandoori Prawns, flavourful Mutton Seekh, and the irresistible Amritsari Fish Tikka, each prepared to perfection. Additionally, Tummy Tales features a selection of paratha rolls, which are a favourite among Delhiites. Whether you're in the mood for a classic Chicken Tikka Roll or a tangy Paneer Achari Roll, the menu is designed to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. With such a diverse range of options, Tummy Tales is a go-to destination for both traditional and innovative Indian cuisine, promising something for everyone to enjoy.

— Aisha Siddiqui is a food vlogger and reviewer, sharing her culinary adventures on her Instagram page, @exploring_mytalents