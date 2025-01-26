Condor Group: Keeping the Flag of Quality Aloft

Dubai-based Condor Group has come a long way ever since its establishment in 1983. From its base in Dubai, Condor has expanded into regional and international markets making a mark of its hallmark excellence across a diverse range of asset classes.

Over the course of four decades, Condor Group - an umbrella entity with a host of companies that together cater to the entire spectrum of construction and real estate development segments has built a formidable reputation for itself as a quality and customer-centric organisation.

Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers

Condor’s successful foray into building premium luxury residences adding to the ubiquitous skyline of Dubai follows an illustrious journey of creating a diverse array of landmark developments across the length and breadth of Dubai. These milestone projects span across the verticals of hotels, residential, commercial, telecom and data centres, healthcare, industrial as well as educational and community developments.

Condor’s growth has remained on an exponential curve under the stewardship of Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers.

“Over the years, we have created a reputation for ourselves with our dedication and commitment to deliver best-in-class projects across the range of asset classes we have built and delivered. When we launched our own Condor residential projects, we brought the same passion for hard work, excellence and quality, and this has led to an overwhelming appeal for our projects from global investors,” said Sivaprasad.

Condor’s own residential developments include Sonate Residences in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Condor Castle and Condor Concept 7 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Condor Marina Star in Dubai Marina, and the latest in the portfolio, Condor Golf Links 18. Condor is also set to unveil its new projects in Dubai Islands and Al Majan this year. Condor has an in-house advantage as well with its vertical integration that ensures group companies taking care of almost all aspects of construction, be it electro-mechanical, plumping, flooring, joinery & carpentry, logistics, among others. “Our integrated capability is one of our USPs as this allows us to be cost-efficient while ensuring uncompromised quality-focus. It isa combination of multi-disciplinary expertise and efficient collaboration that has remained as the recipe of our success,” Sivaprasad said, adding that this helps the company keep an undiluted attention to all details from concept to completion. Condor has delivered 400 projects across Middle East and Asia in this growth journey with consistence and sustainable commitment. Condor is also the first green construction company in Dubai, focusing on building sustainable spaces with a touch of luxury.

Condor also pursues a foolproof Quality Health Safety & Environment (QHSE) Policy to ensure the well-being of its employees, customers and subcontractors as we all LTI-free manhours.